What is Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, Viral Infection Spreading in Kolkata? All You Need to Know

Hand, foot and mouth disease cases are rising in Kolkata at a rapid rate and children are more vulnerable to this viral infection.

Viral infections are on a steep rise, especially in Kolkata. After reporting dengue-related deaths and a rise in cases, another viral infection is spreading like wildfire in the city. Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is a highly contagious infection that spreads rapidly. It is caused by viruses from the Enterovirus genus, most commonly the coxsackievirus. Several hospitals are reporting patients complaining of blisters, sore throats, etc. Since the rate of spread is very high for this infection, Doctors have strictly advised parents to not send their children to school for at least a week in order to contain it.

Majorly, young children are more at risk of the diseases but it can affect people at any age. However, it is a rather mild infection that can be treated easily.

HOW IS HFMD TRANSMITTED?

It can spread via infected persons through direct contact, unwashed hands, or surfaces contaminated with faeces. It can also be transmitted via the infected person’s saliva, stool, sneezing etc.

HAND, FOOT MOUTH DISEASE: CAUSES, SYMPTOMS AND PRECAUTIONS

Blisters will start to appear inside mouth, on palms, buttocks, soles of feet etc. It may not be itchy but can be very disconforting.

Lower Appetite

Sore throat

Headache

Rash on hands and feet

Mood swings

Symptoms may start showing in about three-six days after getting infected. It starts with fever and the blisters and rash develop a day or two after that.

Causes:

Saliva

Fluid from blisters

Feaces

Droplets in airborne after sneezing or coughing

Prevention:

Practise good personal hygiene Always wash your hands after coming from outside Maintain a clean and healthy environment Do not touch public surfaces or random object Cover your face while sneezing or coughing Regularly disinfect your surroundings Consume a healthy diet to boost immunity

Monsoon season entails a host of diseases – viral infection, bacterial infection, fungi, respiratory problems etc. after torrential rainfall and waterlogging, there has been a significant rise in infections in different cities. Currently, Kolkata is dealing with dengue, and HFMD. It is best to raise our guards, eat healthy immunity boosting foods, ensure proper hygiene and endeavour to keep ourselves healthy and safe.

