What is HPV Vaccine? Concerns, Potential Side Effects And Everything Else You Should Know

Infections with HPV are frequently spread through sexual intercourse or other skin-to-skin contact. The HPV strains most likely to result in genital warts or cervical cancer can be prevented with vaccines.

What is HPV Vaccine? The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination is an antidote that protects against nine different forms of HPV infection. HPV is a virus that infects everyone and may cause cervix, mouth, throat, anus, and penis cancers, as well as genital warts. Did you know that there is presently no therapy or cure for HPV? Dr Thejaswini J, Consultant – Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore talks about the importance of the HPV vaccine, concerns associated with and potential side effects.

WHAT IS HUMAN PAPILLOMA VIRUS (HPV)?

HPV cases are extremely common; as per the American CDC, almost everyone will get HPV at some point in their lives. In most circumstances, most people with HPV have no symptoms and are unaware that they have it. The only way to identify HPV in women is to get regular cervical screening tests after they become sexually active. Therefore, it’s highly recommended that all people in the eligible age group get the vaccine. It is recommended that children receive the vaccine around the age of 11 or 12 so that they are fully protected years before they begin sexual activity. According to research, the vaccine tends to be more effective when taken before becoming sexually active. However, regardless of your age, you can consult with your doctor to see if the HPV vaccination is right for you.

HPV VACCINATION: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

A series of injections are used to provide the HPV vaccine. It takes about six months to receive all three treatments. Children from the ages of nine to fourteen only need two doses. For people aged 15 to 45, the HPV vaccination consists of three doses. The second injection is administered two months after the first. The third dose is administered four months after the second.

SIDE EFFECTS OF HPV VACCINATION

Many studies have proven the HPV vaccination to be safe. Side effects can occur with any medication, including immunizations.

Pain, redness, and/or swelling at the injection site are the most typical adverse effects after vaccination. These symptoms appear after around four out of every five vaccinations, although they are transitory and indicate that the immune system is reacting to the immunisation.

Following the injection, some people experience dizziness or fainting. The risk of fainting can be reduced by remaining seated for 15 minutes following the injection.

Serious adverse effects, such as anaphylaxis (a severe allergic response), are relatively uncommon. A cold pack or paracetamol might be used to relieve these symptoms (if needed).

However, no vaccination can cure a pre-existing HPV infection in a person. The immunisations only protect you from strains of HPV that you haven’t already been exposed to.

Note: It is not advisable for pregnant women or those who are moderately or seriously unwell to receive the HPV vaccine. If you have any severe allergies, such as a latex or yeast allergy, let your doctor know in advance.