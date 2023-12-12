Home

What is Japanese Water Therapy and Does it Work? Here is What We Know

Japanese water therapy is the new health trend catching on. Here is all about the technique and how helpful it may be.

Japanese Water Therapy, also known as “Mizu-no-ryoho,” involves drinking a specific amount of water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Proponents claim it offers various health benefits, including weight loss, improved digestion, and increased energy levels. However, the scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited.

Japanese Water Therapy typically involves:

Drinking 6-7 glasses of warm water (about 1.5 liters) first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach.

Waiting 30-45 minutes before consuming any food or drink.

Following a specific eating schedule throughout the day.

Proponents of Japanese Water Therapy claim it can:

Aid weight loss: The increased water intake is thought to promote satiety and reduce calorie intake. Improve digestion: Water is believed to flush out toxins and improve bowel movement regularity. Boost energy levels: Water is essential for hydration, which can improve energy levels and cognitive function. Relieve constipation: The increased water intake is believed to soften stool and ease constipation. Clear skin: Water is thought to flush out toxins, promoting clearer and healthier skin.

While some studies suggest potential benefits for weight loss and constipation relief, the evidence supporting Japanese Water Therapy’s claims is limited. More research is needed to establish its efficacy and safety.

Potential Risks:

Electrolyte imbalance : Drinking large amounts of water on an empty stomach can dilute electrolytes, leading to imbalances.

: Drinking large amounts of water on an empty stomach can dilute electrolytes, leading to imbalances. Hyponatremia : In rare cases, excessive water intake can lead to hyponatremia, a condition characterized by low sodium levels in the blood.

: In rare cases, excessive water intake can lead to hyponatremia, a condition characterized by low sodium levels in the blood. Gastrointestinal discomfort: Drinking large amounts of water quickly can cause bloating and nausea.

While Japanese Water Therapy may not be a magic bullet for health improvement, it can be a safe way to increase water intake if done properly. However, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional before starting, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Water therapy should be part of a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise. However, don’t force yourself to drink more water than is comfortable. If you experience any adverse effects, consult a doctor.

Ultimately, whether or not to try Japanese Water Therapy depends on your individual needs and preferences. Consider the potential benefits and risks, consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice, and prioritize a sustainable approach to overall health and well-being.

