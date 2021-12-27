Keratosis pilaris also known as chicken skin is a common skin condition. Accordingly, to healthline.com, this skin condition causes patches of rough-feeling bumps on the skin. Yami Gautam talked about how she is suffering from keratosis pilaris and how she now wants it to be ‘let it be.’ Gone are the days where adhering to beauty standards was the standard unsaid rule. Celebs and other eminent personalities are striving hard to shatter them and look at things beyond their rose-tinted glasses.Also Read - All About Keratosis Pilaris, an Incurable Skin Condition Yami Gautam is Suffering From

Hello friends, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. pic.twitter.com/N51MoG0LLr — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 4, 2021

What is Keratosis Pilaris?

Keratosis pilaris is also known as chicken skin. It is a common skin condition that causes patches of rough-feeling bumps that appear on the skin. According to healthline.com, these tiny bumps or pimples are actually dead skin cells plugging hair follicles. They appear in red or brown in colour.

Keratosis pilaris can be seen in the upper arms, thighs, cheeks or buttocks. They are not contagious and do not cause any discomfort or itching. However, it worsens during the winter season due to the dry weather. It may also worsen during pregnancy.

What Are The Symptoms?

The most common symptom is visibility. You can easily see it in the form of goosebumps or skin of the chicken. This is why, it is known as chicken skin. As per healthline.com, here are the other symptoms:

slight pinkness or redness around bumps

itchy, irritable skin

dry skin

bumps that feel like sandpaper

bumps that can appear in different colors depending on skin tone (flesh-colored, white, red, pink, brown, or black)

What Are The Causes?

This skin condition occurs when there is a buildup of keratin, a hair protein, in the pores. The body hair is locked in the pores and blocks the opening of growing hair follicles. Instead of hair, a small bump forms. You can notice a small body of hair when you try to pick at it.

However, the main reason for what causes keratosis pilaris is yet to be found out. The doctors believe that keratosis pilaris is linked with other skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and genetic diseases.

What Are The Home Remedies?

According to healthline.com, here are the home remedies to cure keratosis pilaris: