We still crave things that remind us about our home and the good old days. This is what the kewra ingredient is about. Also known as kewda or keora water, is an extract that is distilled from pandanus flowers. This is stacked with aromatic and flavouring properties.

Taking it to Instagram, Lovneet Batra, a renowned nutritionist shares important points on the benefits of kewra water. The caption read,” Kewra flowers have a sweet, perfumed odour with a pleasant quality similar to rose flowers, but kewra is more fruity. The aqueous distillate (kewra water, pandanus flower water) is quite diluted. Kewra flowers & leaves are also essential in worship of Hindu Goddess.”

“The water has many more advantages than other scent-adding products. Its demand has increased for the past few years,” says Lovneet.

Here Are The Important Benefits of Kewra Water