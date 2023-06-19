Home

What is Lazarus Syndrome Where Heart Comes Back to Life After it Stops Beating?

While there reportedly nearly 100 or even less number of such cases, Lazarus syndrome surprises not just patients but doctors too.

There are lots of stories that every now and then make the headlines talking about how people declared dead come back to life moments later. It does sound unbelievable but intriguing at the same time. There are several questions as to how it could happen, is this possible? How can one, who is declared dead come back to life? But there seems to be a medical explanation for a bit of it. It is called Lazarus syndrome. Lazarus syndrome, also known as autoresuscitation or delayed return of spontaneous circulation, is a rare phenomenon that occurs when a patient spontaneously resumes circulation after failed resuscitation attempts.

In this syndrome, blood circulation returns spontaneously after the heart stops beating and fails cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

What is Lazarus Syndrome?

The name is derived from a mythological character – Lazarus. Lazarus is a character in Bible who is said to have been brought back to life by Jesus after he was declared dead 4 days earlier. Since it is back from the dead-like situation, it is named after the character Lazarus.

According to Healthline, According to a 2020 research, in most documented cases of Lazarus syndrome, circulation typically returned within 10 minutes of stopping CPR.

What leads to Lazarus Syndrome?

India.com got in touch with Dr Rushikesh Patil – Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai who further explained all about this rare syndrome. The exact causes of Lazarus syndrome are not yet fully understood, but it is thought to be due to a combination of factors. These factors include a delay in the completion of resuscitative efforts, the presence of residual cardiac activity despite the absence of a detectable pulse, and reperfusion of the heart and brain after completion of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Aftereffects of Lazarus

After-effects in patients who experience Lazarus syndrome may vary. Due to the long duration of cardiac arrest and subsequent resuscitation, patients may experience neurological complications such as brain damage, seizures, or cognitive deficits. They may also develop psychological trauma and emotional problems as a result of the near-death experience.

There is no particular age group that is affected by it. It can happen to anyone leaving the medical fraternity surprised themselves.

Each case is unique, and the long-term prognosis and recovery of individuals who survive Lazarus syndrome depend on several factors, including the duration of cardiac arrest, the quality of CPR, and the timely treatment of any associated complications. To aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of these patients, comprehensive care, including neurologic evaluations and appropriate psychological support, by medical personnel is critical.

