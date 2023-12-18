Home

What is Lazy Eye, Common Vision Problem in Kids? All You Need to Know

What is Lazy Eye, Common Vision Problem in Kids? All You Need to Know

Is your kid experiencing lowered vision problems? It could be because of Lazy Eye or Amblyopia. It is common condition in children.

Vision problems are increasingly becoming common in kids. Reduced eyesight, eye related syndromes etc. One such problem is called the Amblyopia or lazy eye. When the eyes do not receive equal images, leading the visual system to adapt to this change.One of the causes of lazy eye can be strabismus or squint which causes amblyopia due to not using the strabismic eye and loss of binocular vision. Strabismus is a deviation of one eye with loss of eye parallelism.To avoid double vision caused by poorly aligned eyes, the brain ignores the visual input from the misaligned eye, leading to amblyopia in that eye. This type of amblyopia is called strabismic amblyopia.

To understand, it better, India.com got in touch with Dr. Sri Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Nethradhama Super Specialty Eye Hospital, Bangalore. He further explained that when someone experiences this condition, they have squint in one or both eyes, loss of binocular vision and reduced vision which may affect daily activities.

Strabismic amblyopia is characterized by a distorted spatial perception. The condition is an alteration of the visual cortex function which is due to suppression and deprivation of one of the eyes, leading to unilateral visual deterioration. The brain receives two images with different spatial projection, one of them coming from the eye with the squint. As a result, the brain cannot create a combination of images from both eyes to generate a stereoscopic vision.

Why is it common in children?

The condition is common in children as squint in childhood can affect our vision more. Our visual components including binocular vision are under the development process till six years of age. So any squint related issues up till this age, will affect visual development and lead to moderate to severe amblyopia. When the visual system is completely formed, the perception of non-corresponding images by the two eyes leads to double vision, but when the visual system is in its critical period of development, the brain is still capable of using mechanisms to avoid diplopia by inhibiting the activation of the retinocortical pathways originating from the fovea of the deviating eye. However, this can happen at any age, as squint for the long term can lead to the non-usage of the eye and amblyopia.

Signs and Symptoms of Lazy Eye

Reduced vision in one or both eyes

Alteration or poor depth perception

Squinting or deviation of the eyes

Abnormal head posture or tilting

Difficulty catching and throwing objects

Eye strain or fatigue with near work

It is important to note that a young child with amblyopia may rarely express any symptoms or knows that whatever they are experiencing is not normal.

Treatment

Early detection and timely treatment offers the best outcome for Strabismic Amblyopia. The treatment may include vision therapy, eye patching, eye drops, strabismus surgery to straighten the eyes, use of prescription lenses or a combination of those options. Squint correction is necessary especially before six years of age to restore ocular alignment and binocular vision.

Precautions For Lazy Eye

Regular eye checkup and comprehensive visual assessment for vision and evidence of squint Do not neglect symptoms of low vision, abnormal head posture or deviation of eyes especially in children Consult with a paediatric and squint specialist for complete checkup and treatment options in case of squint Plan a definitive correction as advised by your squint specialist before six years of age in children and at the earliest in adults Educate parents and family members about Strabismic Amblyopia and to identify the potential signs of danger

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.