What is LHF-27, Disease Shown in Netflix Series ‘Kaala Paani’? Is it Real? Here is What We Know

Netflix's Kaala Paani is a suspense thriller drama that talks about a life-threatening disease -LHF-27. But, is the rare infection killing lives in the show even real?

Netflix’s latest suspense-thriller ‘Kaala Paani’ is a survival drama series that will keep you hooked till the end. The story is axised around the outbreak of a rare life-threatening disease called LHF-27 – Leptospiral Haemorrhagic Fever. What starts as a mild regular fever, eventually gets brutally fatal if not treated. With parallels to the pandemic, the disease has piqued the interest of the audience. Is this disease even real?

Kaala Paani is set in the year 2027, a world after the COVID-19 pandemic. There is again anxiety, fear, politics and death as a new bacterial infection surfaces only to consume souls.

KAALA PAANI LHF -27

In the Netflix series starring Mona Singh (Dr. Soudamini Singh), the origin of the virus is traced to an outbreak that occurred nearly four decades ago in Andaman and Nicobar Island. LHF-27 is like a new variety of the disease.

As per the portrayal in the Netflix thriller, the disease is a waterborne infection that was interpreted by the Oraka tribe on the islands several years ago.

LHF-27 starts with a fever. Eventually, a person may develop black rashes near the neck. Persistent hiccups before death is a major symptom of the disease as per the show.

But is the disease even real?

KAALA PAANI DISEASE LHF-27: IS IT REAL? HERE IS WHAT WE KNOW

LHF-27 is a fictional disease formed for the sake of the Netflix show. While there are parallels to the situation during COVID, the disease with this name is not scientifically registered.

However, after watching the show or even the trailer, several of us got curious about its existence in the real world. When one searches the name, ‘Leptospiral Haemorrhagic Fever’, no medical evidence is found for this yet. But, what may be found is ‘Leptospirosis.’ This is a bacterial infection that can affect both humans and animals. According to Centres of Disease Control and Prevention, “It is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. In humans, it can cause a wide range of symptoms, some of which may be mistaken for other diseases. Some infected persons, however, may have no symptoms at all.”

Symptoms of this are: high fever, rashes, headache, body pain, diarrhoea etc. Also, people exposed to water, soil are more at risk of contracting this infection. Sounds too similar, right? Even in the series, the setting is of the islands, a place where people are exposed to water bodies and soil too much.

While there sure are similarities, there is no proof yet that it is the same. But, let us nor forget that we live in a world where every other day a new bacteria, a new disease springs ups only to induce more anxiety. Hence to stay safe, it is best to opt for healthy lifestyle choices and build immunity for our bodies.

Kaala Paani is a Netflix series starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowarikar,Sukant Goel, Radhika Mehrotra, Amey Wagh among others.

Have you watched it yet?

