Vitamin C is one of the most important nutrients that is needed by our body. Therefore it may come as a surprise that we can't synthesize Vitamin C on our own. This is the reason why we should look into providing adequate Vitamin C to our body through various other means. Vitamin C has been scientifically proven to benefit almost every part of your body; right from the immune system, to the heart and even hair, skin & nails! It is pumped with antioxidant, anti-viral & antibacterial properties which provide comprehensive care to one's body. This makes it a hugely popular & beneficial nutrient. It is found in great quantity in most citrus fruits, but you can also opt for Vitamin C products that help you meet your daily requirement with comfort & efficiency. One of the most efficient forms of Vitamin C is the Liposomal form.

Let us understand, what Liposome is first. "Liposomes are spherical shells made up of a double layer of fatty acids similar to the natural layer that makes up the outer membrane of the body's cells." Liposomes are known to be the best inter-cell transporters because they are made of the same lipids that make up the cell membranes and hence allows lipid-soluble nutrients inside. Liposomes can travel through our body's cells aiding and accelerating absorption. At the onset, Liposomes became a ground-breaking encounter because they helped increase the bioavailability (Bioavailability is a subcategory of absorption and is the fraction (%) of an administered drug that reaches the systemic circulation) of water-soluble nutrients such as Vitamin C.

Liposomal Vitamin C is basically Vitamin C in a liposome. The liposomes are very small and they mimic our cells. This means that liposomal Vitamin C avoids the digestive system that usually extends the absorption process. The main differences between liposomal Vitamin C and traditional Vitamin C have got to do with their bioavailability. The traditional Vitamin C is soluble in water and therefore its bioavailability is very low. Only about 12%-14% of regular Vitamin C is absorbed when it is taken orally. However, in liposomal form, Vitamin C is being delivered directly into the cells of one's body, without being degraded and also without consuming energy in the process, and hence maximising the benefit.

Process of Assimilation of Regular Vitamin C

Our blood cannot store Vitamin C on its own and cells take their time absorbing Vitamin C. Each cell has a protein channel through which Vitamin C is expected to pass through. Now this can pose quite a challenge as the protein channel’s opening is very narrow and all the Vitamin C nutrients don’t have enough time to pass through. Most of the Vitamin C is flushed out by your body unutilized.

Now when we talk about Liposomal Vitamin C in comparison, liposomes are phospholipid nano-size bubbles that surround a nutrient. These liposomes safely carry the Vitamin C past the digestive system, in addition to merging with your cells and thus eliminating the need for a protein channel entry point. In this method of delivery, Vitamin C is protected against the degrading action of the digestive system & juices whilst also passing all of the consumed Vitamin C nutrients into the cells.

Benefits of Liposomal Vitamin C

Liposomal Vitamin C has many benefits and is much more effective than traditional Vitamin C. Liposomal Vitamin C comparatively has a higher ingestion rate with over 90% of the cells being washed in Vitamin C. This is even better than administering IV Vitamin C. Liposomal nutrient C is a huge leap forward in supplement digestion and offers great medical advantages, which are lesser-known to common people.

(With inputs by Dr Manickam Mahalingam – Chairman & Managing Director- Mirakle, ABT Limited)