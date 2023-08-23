Home

What is Listeria Infection, A Deadly Bacterial Outbreak Linked to Milkshakes in USA? All You Need to Know

As many as three people succumbed to death after consuming listeria contaminated milkshake for the same burger chain in USA. Read all about the fatal bacterial infection here.

Did you know milkshakes can kill you too? Reportedly, three people in the USA succumbed to a deadly infection after drinking a milkshake from the same burger chain in Washington. Due to unhygienic practices, and not maintaining proper cleaning measures, the ice cream machines got infected with the bacteria that turned fatal for the customers. So far, three people have passed away and three more are hospitalised. The milkshakes were later found to be contaminated with a deadly bacteria called Listeria. after genetic fingerprinting of the bacteria, it was found to be the same strain that affected the customers.

According to a report by the BBC, “Health officials said the ice cream machines at the Tacoma restaurant were not cleaned correctly resulting in a foodborne listeriosis outbreak.”

WHAT IS LISTERIA BACTERIAL INFECTION?

Listeria is a bacterial infection and a food-borne illness that can turn fatal. According to Mayo Clinic, it’s most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.

Pregnant women, people above 65 and people with lower immunity systems are more vulnerable o contracting the infection. It is unlikely for healthy human beings to get infected. The bacteria is said to even survive in cold conditions. Therefore refrigerators when not cleaned properly, there could be a heavy chance that listeria may grow and survive at freezing temperatures.

LISTERIA SYMPTOMS

Fever

Muscle ache

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Stiff neck

Convulsions

Confusion

Loss of balance

After consuming the listeria-contaminated food or beverage, the signs and symptoms can begin to show just after a few days or it might take up as long as 7o days as well.

A course of antibiotics is the first approach to treatment for patients with listeria infection. During this time, it is advised to take ample rest, increase fluid intake, have a light diet etc.

