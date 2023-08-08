Home

What is Lyme Disease, Bacterial Infection Model Bella Hadid Suffers From? Here is How She Battled This Condition

International model Bella Hadid recently posted a health update about her underlying condition, Lyme disease. After a decade of battling with this chronic illness, Hadid said that she is finally feeling much better.

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently posted a health update about her condition that sha has been battling with almost over a decade now. The international model is undrgoing treatment for lyme disease, a tick borne bacterial infection. She was diagnosed with it in 2012 and since then she often posts photos from the treatment. Taking to Instagram, Hadid, dropped images of her treatment and wrote a an emotional note of gratitude saying

In a post that depicts her medical recods, she captioned her post commencing, “Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this.”

Bella Hadid’s Story of Battling With Lyme Disease

According to a report by The Cut, Hadid, her mother and her brother, all were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. Since her diagnosis, the model has never shied away from talking about her journey. Living with such a health condition has brought upon her “Almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

What started with a tooth infection soon flared up in the form of extreme fatigue, joint pain, difficulty in walking and more. She had to take time off her work and the world of fashion.

Hadid reiterated that she now feels well and will be back at work when she’s ready. “I am okay and you do not have to worry,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

What is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease is a health condition caused by borrelia bacteria. Humans usually get infected with it from a tick bite carrying this bacteria. This is a common problem in United States of America, Europe and Southeastern Canada as well.

Symptoms of Lyme Disease:

Symptoms of Lyme develop over time and the severity also progresses with it.

Rash is one of the early stages of Lyme

Fever

Headache

Extreme fatigue

Joint pain and stiffness

Muscle pain

Swollen lymph

The ticks are usually found in wooded and grassy areas where these deer ticks tend to thrive. Areas infected with ticks are potential areas to get tick bites. Therefore, it is advised to wear full-length pants and full sleeves shirt in such areas.

Treatment

There is no definitive cure yet, for Lyme disease but advanced stage research is underway. So far, the treatment involves a course of antibiotics and other medical strategies. In the case of chronic Lyme disease or when the stages progress to severe, the medical course changes.

Efforts are being made to comprehend the long-term effects of Lyme disease and its treatment.

