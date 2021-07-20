What is Monkey B Virus? Know Its Symptoms, Prevention And More

New Delhi: At a time, when the world is still reeling under the deadly coronavirus, China’s new viral infection case, that has caused first human death, has once again rattled everyone across the places. Here we are talking about Monkey B virus. Keep scrolling for more details.Also Read - What is Monkey B Virus That Has Caused First Death in China? All You Need to Know

What is Monkey B Virus?

According to reports, in China recently, a 53-year-old veterinary surgeon contracted the Monkey B virus in March this year and eventually succumbed to it in May. Also Read - Monkey B Virus: China Reports First Death as Beijing-Based Vet Succumbs to Infection

PTI reported, “A Beijing-based veterinarian who was confirmed as China’s first human infection case with Monkey B virus (BV) has died, amid rising concerns.”

The news report quoted Global Times and cited English Platform of Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and further added that the vet “showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March.”

Monkey B Virus: Symptoms, Prevention, Cure And More

What is Monkey B Virus? For the uninitiated, the virus, initially isolated in 1932, is an alphaherpesvirus enzootic in macaques of the genus Macaca. B virus is the only identified old-world-monkey herpesvirus that displays severe pathogenicity in humans.

Dr Charu Dutt Arora, consultant home care, Covid expert and medical services at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, told indianexpress.com, “Monkey B virus is a very rare viral infection and is one of the groups of herpes virus. It is traditionally found in an ancient variety of monkeys like macaques, chimpanzees and capuchin.”

How does the virus get transmitted?

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Macaque monkeys commonly have this virus, and it can be found in their saliva, feces, urine, or brain or spinal cord tissue. The virus may also be found in cells coming from an infected monkey in a lab. B virus can survive for hours on surfaces, particularly when moist.

How can a human get infected with monkey B virus?

FYI, human beings can get infected with this virus if they are bitten or scratched by an infected monkey; get an infected monkey’s tissue or fluid on broken skin or in eyes, nose, or mouth; scratch or cut oneself on a contaminated cage or other sharp-edged surface or get exposed to the brain (especially), spinal cord, or skull of an infected monkey.

What are the symptoms?

According to CDC, the symptoms typically start within one month of being exposed to B virus, but could appear in as little as three to seven days. The first indications of B virus infection – flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, muscle ache, fatigue and headache, following which an infection person may develop small blisters in the wound or area on the body that came in contact with the monkey. Some other symptoms of the infection include shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and hiccups. As the disease progresses, the deadly virus spreads to and causes inflammation (swelling) of the brain and spinal cord, leading to neurologic and inflammatory symptoms such as pain, numbness, itching near the wound site; issues with muscle coordination; brain damage and severe damage to the nervous system and in extreme cases, death.

Who are at risk?

According to the experts, people who are at risk are those who may get bit or scratched from monkeys, like veterinary doctors, plumbers, construction site workers, labourers and people who work in the jungles among others.

Currently, there are no vaccines that can protect against B virus infection. “No human-to-human transmission of the virus has been reported so far,” Dr Arora said.

Treatment & Prevention of the B Virus

According to Dr Arora, “Fluid therapy is the only treatment for Monkey B virus.” The expert told The Indian Express that in case any individual has had any contact with a monkey or has been bitten or scratched, they should continuously wash the area with soap, detergent or iodine for a minimum of 15 minutes.

Please note that, in case of severe symptoms, you must consult a doctor immediately.