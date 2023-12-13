Home

What is Mpox, Viral Infection That Claimed a Life in Japan? All You Need to Know

Japan reported a death due to Mpox. Earlier known as monkeypox, it is a flu like infection that causes lesions and can turn fatal.

Mpox, previously referred as monkeypox, has been detected in Japan. Japan’s health ministry on Wednesday reported the country’s first fatality from mpox. The patient was a man in his 30s with a prior infection with HIV and no travel history, the ministry said in a statement, reported Reuters.

Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild but it can be fatal as well. It is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family as the virus that causes smallpox.

How Does Mpox spread?

Mpox can spread through close contact with an infected person or animal, including:

Direct contact with skin lesions or scabs from an infected person.

Breathing in respiratory droplets produced by an infected person when they cough or sneeze.

Touching objects or surfaces that have been contaminated with the virus.

Sexual contact with an infected person.

Mpox Symptoms and Precautions

Symptoms of mpox typically appear within 5-21 days of exposure and can include:

A rash that starts as flat spots and progresses to raised bumps, blisters, and then scabs. The rash often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, including the hands, feet, chest, genitals, and anus. High fever Persistent headache Muscle and body ache Swollen lymph nodes Fatigue

Mpox is diagnosed based on a person’s symptoms, medical history, and a physical examination. In some cases, a laboratory test may be needed to confirm the diagnosis.

There is no specific cure for mpox, but symptoms can be managed with medications and supportive care. Antiviral medications may be used in some cases.

Mpox Prevention

Avoid close contact with people who are sick with mpox.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask when you are around people who are sick with mpox.

If you are sick with mpox, stay home and isolate yourself from others until you are no longer contagious.

Practice safe sex and avoid close contact with anyone who has a rash.

It is important to keep one’s health guard up. Include healthy dietary practises to boost immunity, maintain proper hygiene to steer clear of such contagious infections. Incase, any of the symptoms are persistent, it is better to seek doctor’s consultation for timely treating the body.

