Arun Bali, a renowned actor who was in movies like 3 Idiots, PK, Kedarnath, Panipat etc, was recently diagnosed with myasthenia gravis. According to healthline.com, myasthenia gravis (MG) is a neuromuscular disorder that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles, which are the muscles your body uses for movement. This takes place when communication between the nerve cells and muscles become impaired. This leads to impairment as it prevents crucial muscle movement from occurring and thus, results in muscle weakness.

What Causes Myasthenia Gravis?

Myasthenia gravis is caused by an autoimmune problem. The autoimmune disorder takes place when the immune systems by mistake attack the healthy tissue. According to healthline.com, In this condition, antibodies, which are proteins that normally attack foreign, harmful substances in the body, attack the neuromuscular junction. The crucial substance of communication between nerve cells and muscles gets attacked when this takes place. It causes damage to the neuromuscular membrane as it reduces the effect of the neurotransmitter substance acetylcholine, the crucial substance. Also Read - Can Coffee Help in Cancer? Here's What The New Study Says

However, the exact reason for the autoimmune reaction is still uncertain for scientists. As per the Muscular Dystrophy Association, one theory is that certain viral or bacterial proteins may prompt the body to attack acetylcholine. Also Read - Diabetic? Include Rajma In Your Diet Today | Here's Why

As stated by the National Institutes of Health, MG takes place for people who are above the age of 40. Usually, women are diagnosed as younger adults whereas for men, they are diagnosed at 60 or older.

What Are The Symptoms For Myasthenia Gravis?

According to a health portal, “The major symptom of MG is weakness in the voluntary skeletal muscles, which are muscles under your control. The failure of muscles to contract normally occurs because they can’t respond to nerve impulses.” It results in weakness because there is no proper transmission of impulses which blocks the communication between nerve and muscle.

Here Are The Symptoms

Difficulty in talking

Problem is lifting objects or walking up stairs

Facial paralysis

Difficulty in breathing, swallowing or chewing

Fatigue

Hoarse voice

Drooping eyelids

Double vision

The symptoms and degree of muscle weakness change from day to day and from one person to another. The severity of the symptoms also depends on the time.