New Delhi: As the country is grappling with daunting rise in the deadly coronavirus cases, media is abuzz with reports about a new variant, 'N440K', which is spreading a lot more in the southern states especially Andhra Pradesh as compared to the other COVID variants. Reportedly, this new variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the reason behind the havoc caused in Visakhapatnam, Karnataka, Telangana and other southern parts. Besides, as per the reports, this virus was also found in parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

What is ‘N440K’?

Going by the news reports, N440K is a powerful variant that spreads rapidly, leading to severe COVID-related complications. In fact, reportedly, it is 15 times more virulent than the original variant because if a person gets infected with the original variant, he/she would reach the dyspnea or hypoxia stage within a week, but if a person gets infected with N440K variant, he/she would reach the serious condition-stage within just three-four days. Also, many reports suggested that the Andhra COVID strain can transmit to more than four people within a short span. But, wait. Is it true? Is this variant lethal? Let's find out.

What did CCMB find about N440K?

Debunking all the latest reports, the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) recently said that there is no evidence regarding the Andhra COVID strain being deadly or more infectious than other COVID-19 strains. Yes, you heard us right!

Speaking to The Print, CCMB’s Director Rakesh Mishra said that N440K is less than 5 per cent in the state and is on the verge of getting disappeared or replaced by other existing COVID-19 variants.

“There is no unique AP strain or a Vishakapatnam strain. Neither were any existing strains found to be more infectious or deadly than what we already saw before. The N440K has been around for quite some time and was prevalent in other southern states (Karnataka, Kerala) earlier. But now the N440K in Andhra is less than 5 per cent and is likely to be replaced by a double mutant or any other variant. It could have been around during the first wave also,” Rakesh Mishra was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, CCMB’s Vishal Seth, one of the authors of the pre-print, took to his Twitter handle and clarified that the study did not compare the virus with B.1.17 UK or B.1.617 Indian variant. He wrote, “We did not compare the infective titer of N440K with the UK or double mutant in this study. We compared it with its parent strain which did not have N440K mutation and with another strain which is now almost lost among the population.”

Okay, so there has been a lot of news circulating about N440K variant being or not being the cause of second wave based on a study from our lab…I will just try to clarify the findings which have been discussed and how the findings were interpreted: a thread#N440K #LongCovid — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

So a few days back we published a preprint from our lab that N440K variant (also known as B.1.36) has more infectious fitness than its parent lineage A2a ( also known as D614G mutant or B.1.1.8) and an unrelated A3i variant (aka B.6) — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

We have also suggested that based on the sequence information on @GISAID till April 24th 2021, the proportion of N440K variants are increasing, clustering in some regions more than the others. — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

Nowhere in the study it’s been said that the N440K virus is the deadliest. Nowhere in the study it’s been said that it is definitive cause of second wave happening in India, and nowhere in the study it’s been said that #N440K is more dangerous than #UK strain or #DoubleMutant — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

Totally agree with the fact that UK and double mutant will ultimately take over N440K at their current rate of spread, and no need to panic about N440K being more ‘deadly’

Being more infectious and being lethal are two totally different things. — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

We did not compare the infective titer of N440K with UK or double mutant in this study. We compared it with its parent strain which did not have N440K mutation and with another strain which is now almost lost among the population. — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

And we found that N440K is 10 times more infective than A2a and about 1000 times more infective than A3i. The comparison between UK and double mutant is yet to be done…and all these are in cell culture models. — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

Therefore my sincere request to media and other people with high reach, please go through the data properly and kindly do not misinterpret the findings. We are trying really hard to generate valuable information for the scientific community by using whatever resources we have — Vishal Sah (@acurious_one) May 4, 2021

Besides, speaking to The New Indian Express, Mishra said the N440K strain, which was found in 20-30 per cent of samples in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana will fade away in the coming weeks.

However, people are advised to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour like wearing mask, maintaining physical distance, personal hygiene and proper sanitation, as the new variant of Covid-19 — B.1.617 known as the ‘Double Mutant’ or ‘Indian Variant,’ is steadily becoming a dominant ‘variant’ of Coronavirus, he said.

Currently, experts are focusing their study on the Double Mutant and looking at the patterns to find out if it was the reason for the sudden surge in Covid cases during the second wave in the country.