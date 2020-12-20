New Delhi: Just when we thought that Coronavirus pandemic can be curbed sooner, with vaccine trials showing successful results in their final stages of development, here is another problem that the authorities are grappling with or may have to deal with in the near future. We all have read news about a new strain of Coronavirus that has surfaced in the United Kingdom and South Africa. So, what is it? Is it dangerous? We have answered a few questions for you. Also Read - Netherlands Swings Into Action as New Strain of Coronavirus Surfaces in UK, Bans All Flights From Britain

What is the new strain of Coronavirus?

A mutation is referred to as a change in the genetic sequence of the virus. It happens over a period of time. The new strain of Coronavirus which has surfaced can spread more rapidly and easily, authorities in the UK have confirmed. This can lead to an increase in Coronavirus caseload, something which is already being witnessed in the UK. While Christmas festivities stand cancelled in London owing to a rise in COVID cases, authorities have warned people to exercise greater caution in the face of the new strain of infection. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also been informed of the findings.

Is the new strain of Coronavirus dangerous, do we have to be worried?

The most important question is if the mutant virus poses greater risks that the existent strain. Health authorities in the UK told news portal Mirror that no evidence regarding the new strain leading to higher mortality rates has been found so far. On the question whether vaccines that are under development for preventing Coronavirus infection will be affected, they said it was still unclear due to lack to evidence.

Since the new variant is becoming more dominant in the UK in the recent days, it may become difficult to control it if it starts spreading rapidly.

To know if the mutation is more dangerous, we will have a wait till the testing is conducted on the mutation. It must be noted that new variants may not always be a bad thing. However, if it spreads more quickly, then more people will fall ill.

Meanwhile, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday branded the situation due to the new strain of coronavirus as “out of control”. “Unfortunately the new strain was out of control. We have got to get it under control,” Hancock was reported telling Sky News.