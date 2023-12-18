Home

What is Period Anxiety, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, And How is it Different From PMS?

Periods are not the same for everyone. For some, it can be ridden with anxiety disrupting their everyday lifestyle as well.

What is Period Anxiety, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, And How is it Different From PMS? (Freepik)

Period cycle or menstrual cycle is a natural process that takes place inside the woman’s body. It is that “that time of the month” when women experience a flush of emotions. Mood swings, cravings, anxiety, a woman may experience few of it, all of it and maybe none of it at all. Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is now a concept that people are acknowledging and accepting. But how many of us are aware of period anxiety? While periods may make one anxious, it can also be a symptom of Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

Many women experience some degree of emotional and physical changes during the days leading up to their periods. While these changes are often grouped under the umbrella term “PMS” (premenstrual syndrome), there’s a distinct difference between PMS and period anxiety, a more specific and intense form of premenstrual distress. It is more severe than PMS and can hamper the everyday functioning of life.

First things first, let us understand what is period anxiety or premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Period Anxiety Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Symptoms:

Bloating and cramps

Breast tendernessFatigue

Mood swings

Irritability

Difficulty concentrating

Food cravings

Sleep problems

Cause PMS is thought to be caused by hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle, particularly changes in estrogen and progesterone level. Around 80-90% of women experience some form of PMS during their reproductive years.

Period Anxiety

Symptoms:

Period anxiety is characterized by intense anxiety and worry specifically related to the arrival of a period. Symptoms can include:

Fear of cramps or pain

Panic attacks

Difficulty coping with daily activities

Fear of leaks or accidents

Feelings of isolation or shame

Difficulty sleeping

Changes in appetite

The exact cause of period anxiety is not fully understood, but it’s likely a combination of factors, including- Hormonal changes, Genetics, Past negative experiences with periods, Underlying anxiety or depression.Estimates suggest that around 5-8% of women experience period anxiety.

Key Differences:

Intensity: PMS symptoms are generally milder and less disruptive to daily life compared to the intense anxiety and worry associated with period anxiety.

Specificity: PMS symptoms can be diverse and affect various aspects of physical and emotional well-being, while period anxiety focuses specifically on the fear and worry surrounding the arrival of a period.

Prevalence: PMS is much more common than period anxiety.

If you experience period anxiety that significantly impacts your daily life, it’s important to seek help from a healthcare professional. They can help you understand the underlying causes of your anxiety and develop effective coping strategies, which may include:

By understanding the differences between PMS and period anxiety, you can better identify and address your specific needs. Remember, you’re not alone – many women experience period anxiety, and there are effective ways to manage it and live a fulfilling life.

