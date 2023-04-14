Home

Health

What is Prediabetes and How Can it Be Reversed? Check Risk Factors And Lifestyle Changes That Help

What is Prediabetes and How Can it Be Reversed? Check Risk Factors And Lifestyle Changes That Help

Prediabetes: Before diabetes come prediabetes and that too can put us at sever risk of heart stroke, nerve damage, kidney issues, and more. But, the catch here is, it can be reversed.

Prediabetes: Did you know prediabetes is a legit condition? For the unversed, yes it is and it probably is not hard to comprehend from its name that it is a stage before diabetes. Being diagnosed with prediabetes means having a blood-sugar level above normal but not so high as in diabetes. Nah ah, don’t be relaxed that it is just pre-diabetes and not full-blown diabetes. This puts your body at equal risk of heart problems, kidney problems, PCOS, and more.

Now let us understand all about this condition where you should be more careful:

You may like to read

Signs and symptoms – Unfortunately there are no clear signs or symptoms indicative of prediabetes. Some people may experience a condition called acanthosis nigricans, which is a sign of insulin resistance. However, some people might also develop dark thick patches of skin. This discoloration may be around the neck, armpits, knees, elbows, knuckles etc.

Apart from it, it is best to get tested and checked. In case you have prediabetes, you must be more mindful about the following and consult a doctor as required:

Increased thirst

Fatigue

Blurry vision

Sore throats

Wounds that don’t heal easy

If someone notices these symptoms being prolonged for quite some time, it is best o get yourself tested and approach a doctor.

Risk Factors of Pre-Diabetes:

Age: People 45 and above are more vulnerable to it Weight: Being obese or being over the required BMI Family History: Genes can put you at risk if there is a history of diabetes in the family Diet: Unhealthy diet like processed food, and too much sweet, sweetened beverages tend to be a risk factor for diabetes

Lifestyle Changes for Reversing Prediabetes:

Eat more fiber-rich foods Control your sugar intake. Try to avoid too many sweetened beverages. Quit smoking right away as it impacts your lings and kidneys both. Manage stress levels with yoga, meditation and other techniques Start intake of a healthy diet- include proteins, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts and more essential nutrients. Take proper sleep and let the body rest and recover from the day’s stress. Stay hydrated Indulge in proper physical exercise Manage weight and medication

While prediabetes can be reversed, it is essential to make certain changes in dietary patterns and lifestyle habits. Further, these need to be followed diligently and in a disciplined fashion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.