Home

Health

What is Primary Liver Cancer? 5 Causes, Symptoms and Prevention Tips to Know

What is Primary Liver Cancer? 5 Causes, Symptoms and Prevention Tips to Know

Primary liver cancer can severely take a toll on over all being. Here is all you need to know about the fatal disease.

What is Primary Liver Cancer? 5 Causes and Prevention Tips to Know (Freepik)

Primary liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is a type of cancer that originates in the liver, the largest organ in the body. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe in the health domain. Every year millions of people die suffering from this fatal disease. Tumours can grow in any part of our body.

Trending Now

Our body usually gives us signs when something is not functioning right. Similarly, these symptoms can cause of liver cancer are important to know to have better awareness.

You may like to read

Primary Liver Cancer: Causes and Symptoms

Chronic Hepatitis B Infection: Chronic hepatitis B infection is the leading cause of primary liver cancer globally. The hepatitis B virus (HBV) causes inflammation and scarring in the liver, increasing the risk of developing cancer over time.

Chronic hepatitis B infection is the leading cause of primary liver cancer globally. The hepatitis B virus (HBV) causes inflammation and scarring in the liver, increasing the risk of developing cancer over time. Chronic Hepatitis C Infection: Chronic hepatitis C infection is another major risk factor for primary liver cancer. Similarly to HBV, the hepatitis C virus (HCV) causes liver inflammation and scarring, raising the risk of cancer development.

Chronic hepatitis C infection is another major risk factor for primary liver cancer. Similarly to HBV, the hepatitis C virus (HCV) causes liver inflammation and scarring, raising the risk of cancer development. Cirrhosis: Cirrhosis is a severe liver disease characterised by extensive scarring and impaired liver function.

Cirrhosis is a severe liver disease characterised by extensive scarring and impaired liver function. Heavy Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for primary liver cancer. Alcohol damages liver cells and promotes inflammation, increasing the likelihood of cancer development.

Symptoms

Unexplained Weight Loss: It is often without trying, can be an early sign of primary liver cancer. The cancer can suppress appetite and interfere with the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, leading to weight loss. Loss of Appetite: A persistent loss of appetite, even with favourite foods, can indicate primary liver cancer. The cancer can cause a feeling of fullness or early satiety, making it difficult to eat regular meals. Abdominal Pain or Swelling: Pain or discomfort in the upper right abdomen, where the liver is located, can be a symptom of primary liver cancer. The pain may be dull or sharp and may worsen with deep breathing or movement. Jaundice: Jaundice is a yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes caused by a buildup of bilirubin, a waste product produced by the liver. Jaundice can be an early sign of primary liver cancer, especially if accompanied by other symptoms. Fatigue: Excessive fatigue and weakness that persist even with rest and adequate sleep can be a symptom of primary liver cancer. The cancer can interfere with the liver’s ability to produce energy and metabolize nutrients, leading to fatigue.

Preventive Tips

Vaccination: Vaccination against hepatitis B is a crucial preventive measure against primary liver cancer. The hepatitis B vaccine is safe and effective in preventing HBV infection, which is a major risk factor for liver cancer.

Vaccination against hepatitis B is a crucial preventive measure against primary liver cancer. The hepatitis B vaccine is safe and effective in preventing HBV infection, which is a major risk factor for liver cancer. Moderate Alcohol Consumption : Limiting alcohol intake can significantly reduce the risk of primary liver cancer.

: Limiting alcohol intake can significantly reduce the risk of primary liver cancer. Safe Food Handling Practices: Proper food storage and handling practices can prevent aflatoxin contamination. Store grains, nuts, and other susceptible foods in airtight containers in a cool, dry place to minimize mold growth.

Proper food storage and handling practices can prevent aflatoxin contamination. Store grains, nuts, and other susceptible foods in airtight containers in a cool, dry place to minimize mold growth. Regular Checkups: Regular checkups with your doctor can help detect early signs of liver disease, including hepatitis B or C infection, which can then be treated to reduce the risk of primary liver cancer.

It’s important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, so it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment. Early detection and treatment of primary liver cancer can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment and long-term survival.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.