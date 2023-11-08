Home

What is Ptosis, Eye Muscle Impairment Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman Suffers From?

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently opened up about her eye condition -ptosis- which she has been battling for over 40 years now.

Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman recently “addressed the elephant in the room.” Taking to her social media, where she is ruling over GenZ with her elegance, she shared how she has been battling with an eye condition called ptosis for over 40 years now. The actress captioned her post, “There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition know as ptosis – the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.”

What is ptosis? Ptosis, also known as blepharoptosis, is a condition where the upper eyelid droops, obscuring part of the eye. It can affect one or both eyes and can range from mild to severe. Ptosis can cause vision problems, eye strain, and an imbalance in facial appearance.

Types of Ptosis

Congenital ptosis: This type of ptosis is present at birth and is caused by an abnormality in the development of the levator muscle, the muscle that raises the upper eyelid.

Acquired ptosis This type of ptosis develops later in life and can be caused by a number of factors, including:

Aging: As we age, the levator muscle can weaken, causing the eyelid to droop.

Injury: Trauma to the eye or eyelid can damage the levator muscle.

Neurological disorders: Certain neurological conditions, such as myasthenia gravis or Horner syndrome, can affect the nerves that control the eyelid muscles.

Tumors: Eyelid tumors can cause ptosis by pressing on the levator muscle.

Signs and Symptoms of Ptosis

The most obvious symptom of ptosis is a drooping upper eyelid. The amount of drooping can vary from mild to severe. In some cases, the eyelid may only cover the pupil slightly, while in others, it may cover the entire cornea.

Other symptoms of ptosis may include:

Difficulty seeing clearly, especially in bright light

Headaches

Dry eyes

Drooping of the eyebrow on the affected side

Diagnosis of Ptosis

A diagnosis of ptosis is usually made by an eye doctor (ophthalmologist) during a comprehensive eye exam. The doctor will examine the eyelids and muscles around the eyes, and may also test the patient’s vision and eye coordination.

Treatment for Ptosis

The treatment for ptosis depends on the severity of the condition and the underlying cause. In some cases, no treatment may be necessary if the ptosis is mild and does not cause any vision problems.

For more severe cases of ptosis, surgery is the most common treatment option. There are two main types of eyelid surgery for ptosis:

Levator resection: In this procedure, the levator muscle is tightened to raise the eyelid.

Aponeurotic repair: In this procedure, the levator aponeurosis, the tendon that attaches the levator muscle to the eyelid, is repaired.

Eyelid surgery is usually a safe and effective procedure, but there are some risks, such as bleeding, infection, and scarring.

Prevention of Ptosis

There is no way to prevent ptosis in all cases. However, avoiding eye injury and managing any underlying medical conditions may help to reduce the risk of developing ptosis.

