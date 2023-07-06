Home

Health

What is Rat Fever Spreading in Kerala? Symptoms to Treatment, All You Need to Know

What is Rat Fever Spreading in Kerala? Symptoms to Treatment, All You Need to Know

Kerala has reported increasing number of cases of rat fever and the health department has also issues advisory.

The advent of monsoon comes entailing several health problems as well. Like seasonal flu, during the rainy season, water-borne disease cases increase. Fungal infections, monsoon allergies, to water-borne diseases, there are several things we need to be mindful of. While dengue, malaria is a common occurrence during this time, rat fever cases are spiking in Kerala again this year.

Trending Now

Rat fever or leptospirosis, is a rare bacterial infection that originates from animals. It is usually spread through their faeces majorly from rodents, farm animals or dogs. According to WebMD. is sure unpleasant but is not life threatening.

You may like to read

There was a recent spike in rat fever cases in Kerala, Reportedly over 50,000 people have been affected.

Rat Fever Symptoms:

While there are mostly some generic symptoms and signs of rat fever, some people may not have any symptoms at all. According to CDC, if not treated on time, Leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, respiratory distress, and even death.)

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal Pain

Diarrhoea

Headache

High Fever

Jaundice

Red Eyes

How Long Does Rat Fever Last?

After coming in contact with the contaminated source, the fever may last from few days to nearly 2 weeks. Reports said that many people are admitted to hospitals across the state due to various fevers, including dengue and rat fever, and bacterial infections are also spreading. The state health department has issued a directive to people not to resort to self-medication and to consult a medical doctor.

5 Tips to Prevent Water-Borne Diseases

Avoid Tap Water: Public spaces have lots of tap water. One should otherwise also avoid using the tap water directly to lower the risk of dirty water. Hand Hygiene: Maintaining proper hand hygiene is important. Wash your hands before eating, after coming home from outisde, using the washroom etc. Wash Your Fruits and Veggies: Clean Surrounding: Remove the possibility of water stagnation and keep the surroundings clean to avoid breeding grounds for mosquitos. Steer Clear of Waterlogging: Avoid going near waterlogged places as it may pose a health risk. always wash your feet after coming back from a rainy stroll.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES