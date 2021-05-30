Over the last few days, rising cases of salmonella in the United Kingdom have raised concerns. The situation has triggered alarm and has forced the authorities to take precautionary measures. The Food Standards Agency has urged sellers and buyers to check their melons due to rising cases of salmonella. But what is Salmonella? How is it related to the consumption of melons? Check all the details here. Also Read - Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Sentenced to Another Year in Iran Prison

What is Salmonella?

To put it in simple words, Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause diarrheal illness in humans. It is an infection that can cause a range of illnesses, including typhoid fever, gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. It often develops after consuming contaminated food or water. In certain cases, the infection can even develop in urine, bone, blood and joints.

Why advisory regarding consumption of melons in the UK?

Authorities in the UK fear that that melons which were brought from Costa Rica, Honduras or Brazil on or before May 28 might be resulting in increasing cases of Salmonella. In this regard, the Food Standards Agency has issued a safety advisory asking shopkeepers and buyers to identify such melons and dispose them off, if the country of origin is listed Costa Rica, Honduras or Brazil.

How to protect yourself from Salmonella?

This infection usually occurs after consuming food or drinking water that has been contaminated by feces. In order to protect oneself from this infection, one must avoid eating uncooked meat, seafood, eggs or poultry. Apart from this, one must also wash fruits and vegetables properly. Infection can also occur if people do not keep kitchen surfaces clean and do not wash their hands during food preparation – therefore one must take care of that too.

Meanwhile, not just in the UK but even in US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that Salmonella outbreak may be linked to backyard poultry. It has therefore urged people to stop kissing chickens. As of May 20, 163 cases of this infection were confirmed across 43 states in the United States.