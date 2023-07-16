Home

Sarcoma can develop anywhere in the body, unlike most cancers, and there are about 70 different types of sarcoma. Sarcoma symptoms include a painless lump, bone soreness, weight loss, an unexpected fracture, and an unexpected weight loss.

What is Sarcoma, Deadly Cancer Women Should Know About? Know Signs, Symptoms, Risks, And More

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that arises in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscles, tendons, fat, blood vessels, and connective tissues. It is a relatively rare form of cancer, accounting for about 1% of all adult cancers. However, sarcoma can be a highly aggressive and deadly cancer, making it crucial for women to be aware of its symptoms, risk factors, and preventive measures. India.com got in touch with Dr. Sameer Gupta, Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology, DPU Private Super Speciality Hospital, Pune to talk about sarcoma, deadly cancer every woman should know about.

Signs and Symptoms of Sarcoma in Different Age Groups:

Lump or Bump: One of the most common signs of sarcoma is the presence of a lump or bump, which may or may not be painful. It is essential to monitor any growth that is increasing in size or becoming more noticeable over time. Gradually Worsening Abdominal Pain: Sarcomas that develop in the abdomen can cause persistent or gradually worsening abdominal pain. This pain may be accompanied by a feeling of fullness, bloating, or discomfort. Bleeding in Vomiting or Stools: In some cases, sarcomas can cause bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract, leading to blood in vomit or stools. If you notice any signs of bleeding, it is important to seek medical attention promptly. Enlarged Abdomen: Sarcomas in the abdomen can grow to a significant size before they become symptomatic. This can lead to an enlarged abdomen due to pressure on adjacent organs like the intestines, kidneys, or major blood vessels. Unexplained Weight Loss: Sudden and unexplained weight loss can be a warning sign of various cancers, including sarcoma. If you are experiencing weight loss without any apparent reason, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional.

Risk Factors for Sarcoma:

Radiation Exposure: Excessive exposure to radiation, such as from repeated CT scans or living in areas with high radiation levels, can increase the risk of developing sarcoma. It is essential to limit unnecessary radiation exposure and follow appropriate safety measures. Genetic Causes: Certain genetic conditions, such as neurofibromatosis and Li Fraumeni syndrome, are associated with an increased risk of sarcoma. Individuals with a family history of sarcoma or related cancer syndromes should consider genetic testing and regular medical screenings. Exposure to Harmful Chemicals: Exposure to certain chemicals, such as vinyl chloride (used in making plastics) and arsenic in water, has been linked to the development of sarcomas. Professionals working with harmful chemicals should take precautions to minimize exposure and follow safety guidelines.

Dos and Don’ts for Professionals Working with Harmful Chemicals to Avoid Sarcomas:

Avoid Radiation Exposure: Professionals working with harmful chemicals should be cautious about unnecessary X-rays and radiological investigations, as they can expose individuals to radiation. Minimizing radiation exposure reduces the risk of developing sarcoma and other radiation-related health issues. Minimize Chemical Exposure: Take appropriate precautions to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals. Follow safety guidelines, wear protective gear, and ensure proper ventilation in work environments where exposure to chemicals is a concern. Wash Vegetables and Fruits Thoroughly: If you work with or live in an environment where chemical exposure is a possibility, it is essential to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption. This practice helps remove any potential chemical residues and reduces the risk of ingestion. Genetic Testing: Individuals with a family history of sarcoma or related cancer syndromes should consider genetic testing. Genetic testing can provide valuable information about inherited risk factors and help in early detection and prevention. Promptly Seek Medical Attention: If you notice any suspicious lump or experience any concerning symptoms, it is crucial to visit a doctor and get it checked as soon as possible. Early detection and timely medical intervention can significantly improve the prognosis of sarcoma. Maintain a Clean and Healthy Environment: To reduce the overall risk of cancer, including sarcoma, it is essential to stay in a clean and healthy environment. Minimize exposure to pollutants and prioritize a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate rest.

