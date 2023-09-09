Home

What is Scented Yoga? 5 Ways How Good Smell Impacts Overall Health

A good smell always heightens our mood and we do feel good staying in that fragrant aura. But, did you know that combining an aromatic room when doing yoga can have several health benefits?

In this busy and fast-moving life, it is difficult to take time for yourself and some moments of peacefulness. Yoga has been considered a practice for physical and mental well-being for generations. But have you ever thought about elevating your inner peacefulness through the use of scents? Welcome to the world of scent yoga where aromatherapy and smells will be combined together to improve your well-being.

Aromatherapy is a practice of healing minds using essential oils naturally obtained from plants. These extracted essential oils have been used for generations which improve physical, emotional, and mental health. Aromatherapy has the potential to create calmness and balance our moods.

WHAT IS SCENTED YOGA?

The essence of aromatherapy lies in essential oils. These oils are carefully extracted from various plants which are rich in volatile compounds that give them their distinct fragrance. The correct method of using these oils activates our olfactory senses which benefits both our mind and body. Lavender is used for relaxation, peppermint energizes and eucalyptus clarifies – an array of versatile oils awaits.

Scented yoga, as the name suggests, simply means performing yoga, and breathing techniques with aromatic experience. We all know how beneficial is this age-old practise of yoga. combined with aroma, it elevates the mood and emotions as well. To fully realize the possibilities of scented yoga, it’s very important to integrate aromatherapy seamlessly into your practice. Start by selecting an essential oil that aligns with your requirements. Each oil is aligned with its specific function such as energizing, relaxing, or focussing.

Apply the oil to your skin or you can use a diffuser to fill the aura of your space with the aroma. Now as you inhale and exhale your yoga practices through breathing exercises and yoga postures, inhale and exhale carefully allowing the fragrances to penetrate in your senses. The blend of physical movement, breath, and smell offers a holistic experience that improves your overall mood.

HOW SMELL IMPACTS OUR HEALTH?

Our limbic system – an essential part of sensory processing connects our sense of smell to emotions, memories, and mood. The power of fragrance is actually a bridge between the inner sensations of your conscious state.

Smell and Emotions: Olfaction actually has a direct link with our limbic system which influences our emotions. Lavender relaxes us whereas citrus energizes us. Memory and Smell: The olfactory bulb inextricably linked with memory produces strong fragrance memory association whether it is a pleasant fragrance or negative. Mood and Aromas: Inhaling pleasant fragrances relieves mood-enhancing neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine whereas bad smell can depress the mood. The Limbic Systems’ role: The limbic system is essential in processing scent-related emotions and memories, which emphasizes the impact of essential oils fragrances on our emotional and mental status. Mindful Breathing: The link between smell and breath is very powerful. Mindful breathing practice helps enhance your perception of scent making your aromatherapy experience more delightful. Slow breathing helps inhale molecules deeper into your nasal passages giving for richer olfactory senses.

Always keep in mind that this scented yoga is your personal adventurous journey for your self-pamperness by using the essential oils that fulfill your requirements.. You will not feel just physically relaxed but also intellectually and emotionally after the practice of scented yoga. In a society that frequently pulls us in a number of situations, scented yoga provides a sanctuary where you can reconnect with yourself and discover moments of peace.

