What Is Sciatica? Legendary professional boxer Mike Tyson, who was recently seen making his acting debut in Indian cinema with Liger, recently confirmed he is suffering from Sciatica – a rare condition that causes nerve irritation in body. Mike is a former heavyweight world champion who was spotted many times in a wheelchair. So, he sought to clarify speculation surrounding his health and revealed, "I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can't even talk! Thank God it's the only health problem I have. I'm splendid now". You must be wondering what Sciatica disease is all about.

WHAT IS SCIATICA DISEASE?

Sciatica is nerve pain that happens from an injury or irritation to the sciatic nerve in the lower back/buttock (hip) area. The most common cause is a hernia or slipped disk that causes pressure on the nerve root. Most people with sciatica get better on their own with time and self-care treatments.

Knowing the sciatic nerve, it is the longest and thickest (almost finger-width) nerve in the body and each side of the human body has one sciatic nerve that runs through the hips, buttocks, and down the leg, ending just below the knee. Sciatica originates in the lower back, radiates deep into the buttock, and travels down the leg and into your foot and toes.

WHAT DOES SCIATICA PAIN FEELS LIKE? / SYMPTOMS OF SCIATICA

Sciatica causes pain, more like a burning sensation. Sciatica causes numbness in the back of the leg Sometimes, Sciatica only affects one leg. It feels like the leg is heavy and can’t be raised. Sciatica gets worse while sitting. Also, when you try to get up, the spine bends and it causes pain. One part of the leg can be in pain, while another part can feel numb

It is important to know that every pain in the back or leg can’t be Sciatica. It has to be linked with the Sciatica nerve.

RISK FACTORS FOR SCIATICA INCLUDE