In Meerut, a 12-year-old boy, Ahmed, a resident of Tikri village died of Scrub Typhus. Ahmed was undergoing treatment at Nutima Hospital; however, the death report has been sent to the government and the sample has been sent to the medical college’s microbiology lab for re-examination. This is the first test death due to the disease in Meerut.Also Read - Strawberry Legs Home Remedies: Easy And Effective Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Strawberry Legs - Watch Video

What is Scrub Typhus?

Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). Scrub typhus is a bacterial infection which is potentially fatal. It is caused by rickettsiae bacteria, commonly found in mites present in grass and shrubs. Also Read - Swimming For Weight Loss: How Many Calories Do You Really Burn While Swimming?

Symptoms of Scrub Typhus

The symptoms of the infection are like Chikungunya which include headache, fever and red spots on the skin. Within 5-12 days of the infection, one may experience loss of appetite, headache, and fever. The fever lasts typically from seven to 12 days. One can also experience muscle pain, cough, gastrointestinal symptoms, liver and spleen enlargement and meningitis in extreme cases. Also Read - Breastfeeding Tips For New Mothers: Top 8 Do's And Don'ts For Moms

Red spots, typically two to five-millimetre long, are visible all over the body within four to six days of the infection.

People are to stay away from places with grass and shrubs in abundance.

Treatment of Scrub Typhus

According to Times of India report, one can take Doxycycline as it shows results in 24-48 hours. Pregnant women can have Azithromycin. However, there are no vaccines against Scrub Typhus yet.

Experts say that early diagnosis is important as a week-long course of antibiotics can help patients recover faster.

Prevention from Scrub Typhus:

Avoid touch with infected chiggers to lower your risk of acquiring scrub typhus.

If you’re combining bug repellent and sunscreen, apply the sunscreen first.

Use insect repellents approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that contain DEET or other active chemicals approved for use against chiggers on exposed skin and clothes.

Avoid regions with a lot of vegetation and shrubbery where chiggers may be found when travelling to locations where scrub typhus is common.

Cover your child’s arms and legs with clothing, or use mosquito netting to cover the crib, stroller, and infant carrier.

Watch this space for more news on Scrub Typhus