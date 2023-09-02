Home

Health

What is Scrub Typhus, Bacterial Infection Claiming Lives in Shimla? Symptoms to Precautions, All You Need to Know

Cases of Scrub Typhus are rising at an alarming rate in Shimla's Solan. The bacterial infection has already claimed as many as five lives.

What is Scrub Typhus, Bacterial Infection Claiming Lives in Shimla? Symptoms to Precautions, All You Need to Know (Freepik)

Everyday a different disease emerges and makes headlines. Sometimes it just exists and spreads and sometimes it becomes too fatal. Monsoon season specially entails a host of diseases. Bacterial infection, waterborne diseases, mosquito-borne diseases, and the list is endless. In this age, where everything is evolving, so seem to be the case with illness as well. Recently, a bacterial infection – scrub typhus- is claimed life in Shimla’s Solan. As many as five people have succumbed to typhus and over 700 people have tested positive for the bacterial infection.

WHAT IS SCRUB TYPHUS?

Scrub typhus is a bush typhus caused by Orientia tsutsugamush bacteria. According to the Centre of Diseases Control, Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

Typhus in general is usually caused by bites of fleas, mites, lice etc. The anthropods are carriers of typhus bacteria. After the bite, scratching up the area opens up the skin for infection to spread. According to Healthline.com, ” If you come in contact with these bacterium-carrying arthropods (for example, by sleeping on bed sheets infested with lice), you can become infected in a couple ways. The bacteria, in addition to being transmitted through your skin by their bites, can also be transmitted through their faeces. If you scratch the skin over an area where lice or mites have been feeding, the bacteria in their feces can enter your bloodstream through the tiny wounds on your skin.”

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF SCRUB TYPHUS

High fever Body ache Muscle Pain Headache Confusion Enlarged Nymph nodes Rash

PREVENTION TIPS FOR SCRUB TYPHUS

Maintain proper personal hygiene.

Avoid areas exposed to typhus

Keep your surroundings clean

Consume a healthy diet and build immunity.

Wear full-sleeved clothing when going near forested areas.

