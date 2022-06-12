Thiruvananthapuram: Another person in Kerala succumbed to scrub typhus disease, also known as ‘chellu pani’ in local parlance, on Sunday, taking the death toll to two. Subitha, 39, who was suffering from the disease for the past 15 days, and undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, passed away on Sunday morning. Earlier on Thursday, Ashwathi, a 15-year-old girl, died at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district due to Scrub Typhus. She was awaiting the results of her 10th standard board examination when she contracted the disease and passed away.Also Read - Reminisce The Past Or Relive The Youth At These Top 10 Tourist Places In India For Elderly Travelers
State health minister Veena George has directed a special medical team to visit the native place where Ashwathi was admitted. However, even after the state health department took precautions, the second death has increased the worries of the health workers and the department. Veena George said that the state health department is monitoring the situation.
What Is Scrub Typhus?
Scrub Typhus is an infectious disease caused by the Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers, the larval stage of mites, that transmit the disease from rats, squirrels, rabbits and dogs. Most cases of scrub typhus occur in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, and northern Australia.
Scrub Typhus: Signs and Symptoms
According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of United States, symptoms of scrub typhus usually begin within 10 days of being bitten. The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash. Other symptoms also include a dark, scab-like region at the site of the chigger bite (also known as eschar), mental changes, ranging from confusion to coma and enlarged lymph nodes. People with severe illness may develop organ failure and bleeding, which can be fatal if left untreated.
Scrub Typhus: Diagnosis and Testing
- The symptoms of scrub typhus are similar to symptoms of many other diseases. See your healthcare provider if you develop the symptoms listed above after spending time in areas where scrub typhus is found.
- If you have recently traveled, tell your healthcare provider where and when you traveled.
- Your healthcare provider may order blood tests to look for scrub typhus or other diseases.
- Laboratory testing and reporting of results can take several weeks, so your healthcare provider may start treatment before results are available.
Scrub Typhus: Treatment
- Scrub typhus should be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline. Doxycycline can be used in persons of any age.
- Antibiotics are most effective if given soon after symptoms begin.
- People who are treated early with doxycycline usually recover quickly.
Scrub Typhus: Prevention
- No vaccine is available to prevent scrub typhus.
- Reduce your risk of getting scrub typhus by avoiding contact with infected chiggers.
- When traveling to areas where scrub typhus is common, avoid areas with lots of vegetation and brush where chiggers may be found.