Thiruvananthapuram: Another person in Kerala succumbed to scrub typhus disease, also known as 'chellu pani' in local parlance, on Sunday, taking the death toll to two. Subitha, 39, who was suffering from the disease for the past 15 days, and undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, passed away on Sunday morning. Earlier on Thursday, Ashwathi, a 15-year-old girl, died at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district due to Scrub Typhus. She was awaiting the results of her 10th standard board examination when she contracted the disease and passed away.

State health minister Veena George has directed a special medical team to visit the native place where Ashwathi was admitted. However, even after the state health department took precautions, the second death has increased the worries of the health workers and the department. Veena George said that the state health department is monitoring the situation.

What Is Scrub Typhus?

Scrub Typhus is an infectious disease caused by the Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers, the larval stage of mites, that transmit the disease from rats, squirrels, rabbits and dogs. Most cases of scrub typhus occur in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, and northern Australia.

Scrub Typhus: Signs and Symptoms