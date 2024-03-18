Home

What is Snake Venom? Know Health Risks of Using This Recreational Drug in Elvish Yadav Case

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav was arrested in the snake venom-rave party case and remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday. Here's all you need to about snake venom and its dangerous effects of using it as a 'recreational drug.'

Elvish Yadav, the 26-year-old YouTuber, who is accused of providing snake venom at a suspected rave party in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday. He has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. On Monday, it was reported that Elvish admitted to his crimes. While the five accused – Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, and Ravinath of the same gang – were arrested last year, they are currently out on bail.

Elvish had previously denied the claims. Police had rescued nine snakes, including five cobras, from the possession of the accused on November 3. Investigations revealed that the venom glands were missing in all nine snakes. Police also seized 20 ml of snake venom from them. Multiple reports suggest that people use snake venom as a recreational drug.

WHAT IS SNAKE VENOM?

Snake venom is a highly toxic saliva of snakes that contains zootoxins, allegedly used to induce intoxication among people. It does not typically produce alcohol-like high but can have symptoms that could have effects on the nervous system and other psychological processes. Using snake venom as a ‘recreational drug’ is an uncommon and highly dangerous practice in India and carries life-threatening risks.

This kind of addiction is also called ophidism, which can target the nervous system and lead to muscle weakness, paralysis and a changed mental state. According to a study, published in the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, when snake venom gets into the bloodstream, it releases chemicals such as serotonin, bradykinin, and other substances that act slowly. Some of these chemicals also affect a person’s mind like making you feel sleepy or calm.

HOW DANGEROUS SNAKE VENOM IS?

Once the snake venom is injected into the body, it releases active metabolites such as serotonin, bradykinin, pepitides and other slow-reacting substances, including hypnotic and sedative properties. The common symptoms following a snake bite include:

Lethargy

Blurred Vision

Dizziness

Intense and persistent euphoria

However, the effects may vary from one individual to another. According to several studies, individuals attempting this form of hazardous practice are mostly adolescents, although adults occasionally engage in it as well. The effects of snake venom can be unpredictable and potentially deadly and can last for days.

