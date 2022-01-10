Spirulina Benefits: The weight loss journey is usually long and motivational-driven. It takes dedication, the right diet, and regular exercise to shed those extra kilos. Usually in this journey, people tend to lose motivation if the results are not helpful. To lose weight faster, they tend to miss out on important nutrients. That does more harm than good. This is where Spirulina comes to play. According to medicalnewstody.com, spirulina is a high-nutrient, low-calorie food that has a lot of nutrition in a small amount of powder. Spirulina helps in losing weight without losing nutrition.

What is Spirulina?

As per verywellhealth.com, spirulina is a blue-green algae that is rich in nutrients, along with vitamin B, beta carotene, and vitamin E. it is used as a dietary supplement and as whole food. They are a good source of vegan protein and have other health benefits as well.

Here Are The Benefits of Spirulina

Helps in Losing Weight

Consuming fewer calories helps in losing weight. This is what spirulina helps in doing. Spirulina is rich in nutrients and has low-calorie food that contains nutrition in a small amount of powder. It helps in losing weight without actually losing out on important nutrients.

Improves Gut Health

Spirulina is easily digestible as it does not have tough and fibrous walls. According to researches done on animals, spirulina suggests improving gut health as people age. Spirulina is not stacked with fiber and includes other gut-friendly and high-fiber foods in the diet.

Helps in Lowering Cholesterol

Spirulina helps in lowering cholesterol levels. According to medicalnewstoday, cholesterol is an unhealthy fat in a person’s blood that medical experts link to heart disease. As per the 2016 systematic review and meta-analysis, spirulina supplements may have a positive impact on blood lipids. They are fat present in the blood. According to that study, spirulina has significantly reduced total cholesterol and lower LDL/bad cholesterol as it increases HDL/good cholesterol.

Reduces Blood Pressure

There is evidence that suggests spirulina not only decreases cholesterol but also controls blood pressure. According to a study in 2016, consuming spirulina regularly for three months can reduce people’s blood pressure if they were overweight and if has hypertension.

Prevents Heart Disease

Spirulina helps in lowering blood pressure and LDL cholesterol. This helps in preventing heart diseases too. As per a 2013 review, spirulina plays a role in preventing heart disease. This can be due to reduced cholesterol levels, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidative effects.

How to Include Spirulina in Diet?

Spirulina is available in powder as well as tablet form. If you are consuming it in powder form, you can:

Include in smoothies. It gives a green colour.

Include spirulina powder on salads or soups.

Include it with other energy balls along with other healthful ingredients.

Include it in your fruit or vegetable juices.

Is There Any Risk Involved?

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there does not regulate spirulina. In a 2014 review, spirulina is good for people but it does not cause any significant side effects. However, it is always advisable to talk to a doctor before embarking on your spirulina journey.