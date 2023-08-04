Home

Health

What is Stiff Person Syndrome, Rare Neurological Disorder Titanic Singer Celine Dion Suffers From?

What is Stiff Person Syndrome, Rare Neurological Disorder Titanic Singer Celine Dion Suffers From?

According to a recent health, there is no proper treatment or medication that has been working with the famous Titanic singer for so long.

Titanic singer Celine Dion had to cancel her world tour after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition. The 55-year ol has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome and had to postpone her much-awaited ‘Courage World Tour.’ Recently her sister Claudette revealed is struggling to find any medications that work for her but is persevering with her recovery with the help of their sister Linda, who has moved in to help care for her.

Trending Now

In May, Dion, 55, cancelled the remaining dates on her world tour, just months after informing fans that she had developed the rare, incurable neurological condition. Dion is quoted as saying: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%…It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

WHAT IS STIFF PERSON SYNDROME

This is an extremely rare progressive neurological disorder that affects the spinal cord and the brain. According to Healthline, 1 in a million people reportedly have this condition and it is relatively more common in women.

What causes this rare disorder is still a matter of research and debate. To date, it is ascribed as an autoimmune disorder.

Symptoms:

Stiff muscles in the torso

Stiff arms

Stiff legs

SPS patients may also be sensitive to noise

Emotional Distress

Muscle spasms

Eventually, a person living with SPSP may have difficulty in mobilising their limbs hence making it cumbersome to walk or move, develop hunchback etc. The symptoms slowly progress over time.

The muscle spasms can be “quite severe. These can cause falls, severe pain and significant disability,” said Dr. Emile Sami Moukheiber of the Stiff Person Syndrome Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Falls from severe spasms are very common. These spasms can be precipitated by startle, severe emotions, cold weather.” These spasms can be strong enough to fracture bone, and any fall can lead to severe injury.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES