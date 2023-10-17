Home

What is Text-Neck Syndrome? 5 Major Symptoms of This Spinal Condition Caused Due to Long Screen Time

Tech Neck or 'Tech Neck' is a condition of the spine that leads to poor spinal health and bad posture owing to long duration of screen time.

Using devices gadgets, and smartphones is not merely a luxury anymore, it has become an inevitable part of our lives now. In this digital age, our lives are increasingly intertwined with smartphones and other handheld devices. While these gadgets have revolutionized the way we communicate and access information, they have also brought about a modern ailment known as ‘text neck syndrome.’ This condition, marked by various symptoms and signs, can lead to discomfort and long-term health issues if left unaddressed.

WHAT IS TEXT NECK SYNDROME?

Text neck syndrome, also called “tech neck,” is a term used to describe the physical stress and pain associated with constantly looking down at electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets. When you tilt your head forward to view your device, it places additional pressure on your neck and spine, resulting in a range of symptoms.

Symptoms and Signs:

Neck Pain: The most common symptom is neck pain. As you crane your neck to look at your screen, the muscles and ligaments in your neck become strained, causing discomfort. Shoulder and Upper Back Pain: This condition can extend beyond the neck, leading to shoulder and upper back pain. Prolonged screen time exacerbates these symptoms. Headaches: Frequent use of devices at incorrect angles can lead to tension headaches, often originating from neck and shoulder muscle strain. Reduced Range of Motion: Text neck can hinder your ability to move your neck and head comfortably, leading to a reduced range of motion. Numbness and Tingling: Prolonged stress on the neck can result in numbness or tingling in the arms and hands, resembling symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome.

Preventing Text Neck Syndrome:

Ergonomic Awareness: Maintain good posture and hold your device at eye level to reduce the strain on your neck and spine.

Maintain good posture and hold your device at eye level to reduce the strain on your neck and spine. Take Frequent Breaks: Regularly pause and stretch your neck and shoulders to alleviate stress and tension.

Regularly pause and stretch your neck and shoulders to alleviate stress and tension. Strengthen Neck Muscles: Engage in exercises that strengthen neck and upper back muscles, helping to support the weight of your head.

Engage in exercises that strengthen neck and upper back muscles, helping to support the weight of your head. Limit Screen Time: Reduce the time spent on devices. Implement screen time limits and avoid excessive scrolling.

Reduce the time spent on devices. Implement screen time limits and avoid excessive scrolling. Regular Check-ups: Consult a healthcare professional if you experience persistent pain or discomfort, as they can provide guidance and treatment options.

In conclusion, text neck syndrome is an emerging health concern in our digital-centric world. The symptoms and signs associated with it are uncomfortable and can impact your overall well-being. However, with mindfulness, proper posture, and lifestyle adjustments, you can prevent and alleviate text neck syndrome. Remember, your health should always come first, and a balanced relationship with technology is essential for a pain-free, connected future.

