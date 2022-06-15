The thalassemias syndromes are the most common single disorders of humans inherited as autosomal recessive traits. It was first described by Cooley and Lee in 1925 and is also known as Cooley’s anaemia. These quantitative, hereditary diseases occur because of the imbalance in the synthesis of globin chains. Normally synthesis of α and β globin chains is coordinated so each α chain has a β globin pair. In thalassemia, the synthesis of either α or β globin chain is defective. Children with thalassemia have a shorter red cell life span, fetal haemoglobin in red cells persists until an older age than normal and red cells are more sensitive to oxidative stress.Also Read - Esha Gupta's Intense Workout And Fitness Regime Will Inspire You To Get In Shape - Watch Video

Incidence:

There are about 240 million carriers of β-thalassemia worldwide and in India alone; the number is approximately 30 million. Every year approximately 100,000 children with thalassemia major are born the world over, of which 10,000 are born in India. The prevalence of the β Thalassemia gene varies from 0 to 17 per cent among different ethnic groups with an overall average of about 3.5 per cent .4 β Thalassemia is more prevalent in Punjabi, Sindhi and Gujarati, Marwadi, Lohanas, Bengali, and Jain populations. Three main forms have been described: thalassemia major, thalassemia intermedia and thalassemia minor. Individuals with thalassemia major usually present within the first two years of life with severe anaemia, requiring regular red blood cell transfusions. Findings in untreated or poorly transfused individuals with thalassemia major are growth retardation, pallor, jaundice, hepatosplenomegaly, leg ulcers, development of masses from extramedullary hematopoiesis, and skeletal changes that result from an expansion of the bone marrow. Diagnosis of thalassemia is based on hematologic and molecular genetic testing.

Treatment Strategies

It includes mainly regular blood transfusion and management of complications related to iron overload. The decision to initiate a regular transfusion program in a child newly diagnosed with thalassemia must take into account both laboratory and clinical findings. If the child is growing poorly and has developed facial or other bone abnormalities, and/or when Hb levels are < 7 g/dL, regular transfusions will be beneficial.

In the children who are diagnosed with thalassemia major and are getting regular blood transfusions, iron overload is the most common cause of morbidity and mortality. Due to the increased activity of bone marrow, the body absorbs increased quantities of iron. Iron excess also increases the cell concentration of iron-binding proteins such as ferritin and hemosiderin complexes in lysosomes. Non-transferrin-bound-iron (NTBI), initiate free radicals reactions. Iron loading of the liver can be detected after about six months of monthly transfusions, while cardiac loading takes about eight to ten years. However, once it starts, the iron loading of the heart is very rapid. Cardiac complications remain the leading cause of mortality in transfusional iron overload. Correct management inhibits bone marrow hyperactivity and delays the appearance of hypersplenism. The focus of the problem has hence shifted to better chelation therapy.

Monitoring iron overload is crucial which includes various techniques mentioned below.

Serum ferritin

T2* or R2* MRI: noninvasive, easy availability, accurate and reliable

The advent of chelation therapy in the 1960s was a milestone in the treatment of such children. Effective iron chelation has decreased the morbidity in transfusion dependant patients and has led to a significant increase in their median age of survival. Currently available therapy approved in India:

Deferoxamine

Deferiprone

Deferasirox

Since 1963 deferoxamine has remained the “gold standard” iron chelator and has been shown to reduce iron-related morbidity and mortality.12 Unfortunately, compliance with subcutaneous infusions remains a serious limiting factor in treatment success.

Deferiprone an oral iron chelator has been in use in India for almost 20 years. Although total iron excretion with deferiprone is somewhat less than with deferoxamine, it has a better cardioprotective effect. However, certain side effects like arthropathy and agranulocytosis etc. limit its use despite the ease of oral administration.

Deferasirox is the first oral iron chelator approved in the USA by the FDA in November 2005 and India by the Drug Control General of India (DGCI) in 2008.

Rule of 10 in Thalassemia Major

AIM TO MAINTAIN HEMOGLOBIN > 10 KEEP FERRITIN < 1000 AFTER 10 YEARS DO ALL YEARLY ASSESSMENTS TO CHECK FOR HEART, LIVER AND HORMONES.

Inputs by Dr Chintan Vyas, consultant haematology, Jaslok hospital and research centre