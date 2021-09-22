Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a condition wherein a woman encounters hormonal imbalances and metabolism problems. If you are one of them having PCOS then you will be curious to know about the ideal age to plan pregnancy and embrace motherhood. Here, we help you to understand and clear all your doubts regarding how to conceive with PCOS. Do read about it, and act immediately.Also Read - Best Foods That Boost Your Brain And Improve Brain Health| Watch Video To Know

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) can be termed as a hormonal disorder that is commonly seen in women of reproductive age. If women are diagnosed with this condition, then their ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgen, which is a male sex hormone usually seen in women in small amounts, causing facial and body hair growth (hirsutism), acne. Infertility is commonly seen in women with PCOS and pregnancy can become challenging.

PCOS and fertility

Subfertility due to chronic anovulation means lack or absence of ovulation (release of an egg) is common in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Also, PCOS patients always have an increased egg count and a slower rate of the atresia of follicles that is the breakdown of the ovarian follicles. Usually, women with PCOS display a delayed reduction in fertility with advancing age as compared to the patients with normal ovulatory cycles, due to the above-mentioned reasons. According to the studies, there is sustained fertility in women belonging to the age group of 22-41 with PCOS.

Pregnancy in women with PCOS

If the patient with PCOS under 35 is ovulating regularly and the partner also has no other medical conditions that affect the fertility likelihood is that the pregnancy will occur within a year or even sooner, if hormonal, metabolic parameters, BMI are under control. If the partner has any medical conditions like a low sperm count or uterine fibroids, then such couples should take fertility consultations earlier.

Fertility usually declines after the age of 32, and will substantially decrease after the age of 37. If the egg count is good then the patients will have sustained fertility even up to 37 years of age.

If a patient with PCOS is trying to seek treatment and not getting pregnant up to 1 year with unprotected intercourse then she should consult a fertility expert. But, if a patient’s age is above 35 and she is trying to get pregnant for 6 months then she should immediately see a fertility consultant for her pregnancy.

If the patient with PCOS is not getting regular periods or there are other co-existing conditions like fibroids, low sperm count in a partner then take treatment from a fertility expert at the earliest. But, this doesn’t mean that women with PCOS cannot get pregnant naturally. They surely can with timely intervention and healthy lifestyle changes.

This is how you can safely get pregnant: For women with PCOS, a healthy lifestyle and weight loss are of utmost importance in quickly getting pregnant. Women who lead a healthy lifestyle and have regular periods have an increased rate of conception. In certain cases, weight loss associated with healthy eating can be an effective tool to help one with PCOS to conceive. Fertility boosting measures like changing diet, getting nutrition supplements and increasing physical activity can make the body healthy and conception easier.

(Inputs by Dr. Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune)