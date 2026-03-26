Home

Health

What is the new COVID variant Cicada in the US and will it impact India? Netizens say, Another way to...

What is the new COVID variant Cicada in the US and will it impact India? Netizens say, ‘Another way to…’

Conversations around the Cicada variant are gaining momentum as people question its origin and possible effects. While speculation grows online, understanding its actual risk and medical perspective becomes important for clarity.

The rising chatter across social platforms has pushed the term Cicada into spotlight with many users debating whether a fresh COVID threat is emerging again. Discussions quickly picked up pace as people questioned safety levels and future risks. Some users even linked it with global events, while others treated it with caution. Confusion spread fast as mixed information created uncertainty among readers. While few posts raised alarm, many others dismissed it as nothing but exaggeration. This wave of online reactions made it important to separate verified facts from viral claims, especially for people in India seeking clarity about real health risks.

What is the Cicada variant?

Cicada refers to BA.3.2 lineage of SARS CoV 2 tracked by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Variant carries around 70 to 75 mutations in spike protein which may help virus partially escape immunity from past infection or vaccination.

Two sublineages BA.3.2.1 and BA.3.2.2 also identified showing ongoing evolution. First detection happened in South Africa during late 2024 followed by spread to multiple regions including the United States and parts of Europe. By early 2026 presence reported in at least 23 countries.

The symptoms and spread pattern

Symptoms linked with this variant remain similar to the Omicron family. Reports mention sore throat, fatigue, fever, cough, headache, muscle pain, congestion, loss of taste, nausea, diarrhoea and shortness of breath.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Experts including Robert H Hopkins Jr from National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) state no strong evidence suggests higher severity compared to earlier strains. Detection in United States includes nasal samples clinical cases airplane wastewater and surveillance samples across 25 states.

Vaccine response and protection over this virus

Experts believe existing vaccines and antiviral treatments still protect against severe illness though effectiveness against infection may reduce slightly due to mutations. Health guidance continues to stress vaccination hygiene and early testing. Continuous surveillance remains key as scientists study long term behavior of this lineage.

Social media reactions and debate around new variant

Online reactions show mix of fear sarcasm and skepticism. Some users posted “So we had the war to distract from the Epstein’s Files and now Covid to distract from the war” while others wrote “Pfizer’s sales must be down”.

Another comment warned “New COVID variant Cicada spreads rapidly posing serious health risks urgent global coordination and precautions are essential”. Such mixed responses highlight how quickly narratives can shift without verified data.

BIG QUESTION! Will Cicada Impact India?

Current data shows no major surge linked to this variant in India. Monitoring by World Health Organization classifies BA.3.2 as Variant Under Monitoring which means close observation without immediate high risk.

India continues genomic tracking through INSACOG ensuring early detection if spread increases. Existing variants like JN.1 family remain more dominant concern within country. Overall risk level for India remains low at present stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.