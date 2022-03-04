17-month-old Locklan Samples was born with a rare genetic condition- uncombable hair syndrome (UHS). His mother Katelyn Samples, from Georgia, has been raising awareness about this rare condition on social media. Katelyn learned about his son’s condition in July 2021 after she received a message from one of her followers on Instagram.Also Read - Does Cancer Risk Increases as we Age? Expert Answers

The 1-year-old toddler was born with dark, baby hair but as his new hair grew in, it started resembling peach fuzz, Samples told The Independent. The extremely rare condition is also known as spun glass hair. The hair is soft, silvery blond, with a fragile texture that grows in all directions. Also Read - WHO: Covid-19 Triggered 25% Increase In Anxiety And Depression Globally, Know Reason Behind And How To Fight It - Watch

As per data by the National Institutes of Health, the condition impacts children between the age of three months to 12 years and is caused by differences in hair shaft formation. Also Read - Covid-19: 2 New Symptoms of Omicron Variant BA. 2 That Should Not be Ignored

The mother in an interaction with The Independent said that Locklan’s hair is quite low maintenance, and she washes his hair using all-natural products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locklan Samples (@uncombable_locks)

Causes of Uncombable Hair Syndrome?

The extremely rare condition makes hair dry, frizzy and uncombable. Dr Rinky Kapoor told The Indian Express, “Categorised as a congenital and genetic disease caused because of mutation of three genes namely, PAD13, TGM3, TCHH, that are responsible for providing hair protein, the condition only affects the scalp hair and might cause some bald patches in some cases.”

The condition is also known as It is commonly known as spun glass hair, Pili trianguli et canaliculi, and Cheveux incoiffables.

Treatment:

As of today, there is no cure for the condition, but it usually goes away as soon as the child hits puberty.

Tips to manage this condition: