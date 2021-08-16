Uric acid is a chemical that is found in the blood, it is produced when the body breaks down a chemical called purine. Sadly, a high level of uric acid in the body can lead to many health issues. To avoid that, one needs to control uric acid production in the body. Purine is also found in certain foods. Usually, uric acid moves through the blood to the kidneys, and it is filtered and passed out in the form of urine.Also Read - Mira Rajput’s Fitness Routine Will Make You Jump Out of the Bed and Hit the Gym!

Gout refers to a type of arthritis that causes sudden bouts of pain and swelling around the joints. Gout is a result of high levels of uric acid in your blood. This uric acid can form hard crystal deposits which could further lead to painful swelling and deformity. Chronic gout can cause massive damage to your bones and cartilage. Gout is lifelong and needs proper care and management with medication and the right kind of food. There are certain triggers that could cause flare-ups of gout and worsen the pain. Also Read - Effective Tips to Lose Weight Naturally: Dietary Recommendation, Elimination For Weight Loss

According to Times of India report, the normal level of uric acid for women is 2.4-6.0 mg/dL of uric acid, while for men it is 3.4-7.0 mg/dL. The report further says that once the level of uric acid in your blood rises above 7 mg/dL crystals start to form in the urine, giving rise to kidney stones and gout-related problems. The problem of high uric acid is more common in men as compared to women. Also Read - 5 Incredible Benefits of Sugarcane Juice For Health And Skin

What causes uric acid?

There are many factors that can lead to high level of uric acid in the body, including:

Excessive alcohol intake

Hypothyroidism

Immune-suppressing drugs

Obesity

Psoriasis

Purine-rich diet

Renal insufficiency

Smoking

Lack of physical activity

Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who often shares posts on health and nutrition, in one of her posts talked about uric acid and how can you keep it in check. “All about uric acid — understanding uric acid, what to do to keep it in check, food, hydration and exercise. Reduce – smoking, alcohol, packaged food, long meal gaps, and long sitting hours. Focus on – sleeping better, regular home-cooked food, hydration and exercise (sic),” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

How can you control high uric acid in your body?

If the level of uric acid is on the higher side, then it is known as Hyperuricemia in medical terms. If you wish to try home remedies, then some lifestyle modification can help a lot in controlling this condition, according to Rujuta.

Water: Increase your water intake, especially during the daytime.

Fruits: Eating fresh and seasonal fruits every day will keep you hydrated. Banana works really well if you already have inflammation.

Milk, curd, and buttermilk: Add these three things to your diet to reduce uric acid. Especially, eating curd with raisins once every day is highly recommended. Buttermilk helps you stay hydrated and is good for your muscles and joints.

Nuts: Having a handful of nuts every day will keep your uric acid level down.

Pulses and sprouts: First soak, sprout and then cook pulses and sprouts before eating them in the right proportion.

What to avoid?