What is Vestibular Hypofunction? Symptoms, Treatment And All About The Disorder Varun Dhawan is Battling With

Vestibular Hypofunction: Know the consequences, prevention and treatment of this disorder Varun Dhawan is battling.

Varun Dhawan is a versatile actor who gives all his energy to bring out the best in him in films. He pushes himself so hard in every project that it actually became a problem for him. Recently, during the promotions of Bhediya, Varun Dhawan opened up about battling vestibular hypofunction disorder and he was forced to take a break from work after it was diagnosed. During an event in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan told India Today that he had to shut down after he was diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

Vestibular hypofunction is a partial or complete deficit of function of the peripheral or central vestibular system. While Vestibular hypofunction may have traumatic, toxic, infectious, genetic, and neurodegenerative causes. Your ear is a complex system of bone and cartilage. There is a semicircular canal that is filled with fluid. The position of the fluid changes with movement. A sensor in the ear then sends the information to your brain to contribute to your sense of balance. With vestibular hypofunction, the balance part of the inner ear does not work properly. This can occur on one side (unilateral hypofunction), or on both sides of the head. It has many direct and indirect consequences on functioning and daily life. The disorder happens when the part of the inner ear fails to work properly and sends error messages to the brain.

Vestibular Hypofunction Consequences

The most frequent consequences include chronic dizziness with or without vertigo, oscillopsia, and problems with balance, walking, and driving. For example, patients may not be able to read signs while moving May fall more often Have difficulties walking in the dark or on uneven surfaces Vestibular Hypofunction impairs spatial memory, learning, and wayfinding Vestibular Hypofunction effects on higher cognitive functions. Persons with bilateral Vestibular Hypofunction are more severely affected than those with unilateral Vestibular Hypofunction.

The Most Common Symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction include

Nausea Diarrhea Vomiting Anxiety Fear Changes in your heart’s rhythm

How to improve vestibular function?

In a sitting position, bend your head down to look at the floor then up to look at the ceiling. Lead your head with your eyes focusing on the floor and the ceiling. Repeat this 10 times. Stop and wait for symptoms to resolve, about 30 seconds. Repeat the entire process 2 more times.