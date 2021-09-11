We consume Vitamin B12 on an everyday basis, yet we fail to understand its importance. Our body requires vitamins and minerals on a daily basis. People who eat fish, meat and dairy products, are in direct contact with Vitamin B12 consumption. However, people who are vegetarians and vegans, choose a supplement that is safer and provides Vitamin B12.Also Read - 60% Indian Are Ignoring Early Signs of Poor Nerve Health? Read What Study Says

What is Vitamin B12?

This vitamin type is water-soluble and is naturally present in all the food that we eat. It has mineral cobalt and can be grouped in a compound called cobalamins. This type of vitamin helps in developing the central nervous system, forming red blood cells and synthesizing DNA. You will not feel like you have excessively consumed as Vitamin B12 is soluble in water and flushes out the excess that is not needed. Natural energy providers like whole grains, healthy fats, fruits are more helpful as they have a good amount of vitamin b12 stocked.

What are the Health Benefits of Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is helpful for several reasons and you must consume it on a daily basis. Here are some health benefits:

Reduces Cancer Risk

According to a study by the International Journal of Cancer, low vitamin B12 can lead to an increase in the risk of gastric cancer. As per the study done by Public Health Nutrition, the higher people consume vitamin B12, the lower will be their colorectal cancer. It is also beneficial for pancreatic cancer.

Improves Cognitive Function

Vitamin B12 helps in developing the central nervous system. If you do not intake a sufficient amount of Vitamin B12, it can lead to poor cognitive function. Low Vitamin B12 can hurt your brain and central nervous system health. Whereas, a healthy amount of vitamin B12 can keep your cell healthy and reduce the risk of cognitive misfunctioning.

Healthy Metabolism

Vitamin B12 works as an energy metabolism booster. Vital vitamin B like B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9 and B12 helps in the chemical reactions and also allows to digesting of food, converting it into usable energy for cells. They are important for converting food into energy and does not provide energy like calorie-containing food like carbs, proteins, fats and alcohol or stimulants like caffeine. Yet, it is highly needed for the body for better and proper functioning.