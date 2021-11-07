Zika Virus is creating havoc in Northern parts of India. With 13 new cases of the Zika virus in Kanpur, the total tally of the mosquito-borne disease in the district stands at 79. With the surge in numbers, we need to be cautious more than ever. Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day.Also Read - Menstruation: Top Menstrual Myths And Facts We Need To Unlearn Today, Watch Video

Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain and headache.

Signs and Symptoms of Zika Virus

mild fever,

rash,

conjunctivitis,

muscle and joint pain,

malaise or headache.

Experts believe that the incubation period of Zika virus disease is estimated to be 3 to 14 days and the symptoms typically last for 2 to 7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop any symptoms, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Treatment of Zika virus infection

According to US CDC, there is no specific medicine or vaccine for Zika virus. Here’s all you need to take care of:

Immediately, treat the symptoms.

Get ample amount of rest.

Drink enough fluids to stay hydrated.

Take medicine such as acetaminophen (Tylenol®) to reduce fever and pain.

Do not take aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) until dengue can be ruled out to reduce the risk of bleeding.

If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking any other additional medication.

How to prevent the Zika viral infection?

The virus infection can only be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites. Special attention should be given to prevent mosquito bites among pregnant women, women of reproductive age, and young children, advices WHO.