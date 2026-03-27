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What led to chaos in the US federal vaccine panel after court intervention?

What led to chaos in the US federal vaccine panel after court intervention?

A US court ruling has thrown a major vaccine advisory panel into uncertainty, halting proposed changes and sparking debate over leadership, transparency, and future health policy decisions.

US federal vaccine policy is facing a major shakeup this week, leaving members and public health experts uncertain about next steps. Federal judge Brian E. Murphy temporarily blocked US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to overhaul the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The panel, responsible for advising CDC on vaccine recommendations, canceled its meeting for the week, adding to confusion among newly appointed members. Questions are rising over legal procedures, membership qualifications, and whether future decisions can proceed without proper advisory input.

Why did the judge block changes to ACIP?

Judge Murphy’s ruling pointed to procedural gaps in Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plan to replace CDC vaccine experts. Murphy wrote that “of the fifteen members currently on ACIP, even under the most generous reading, only six appear to have any meaningful experience in vaccines.” He also questioned credentials of members including Dr. Robert Malone.

Court decision suspended votes taken by the committee and put any proposed changes on hold. Could the panel function properly with this new composition? The ruling suggests no, since many appointees may not meet standards required by law.

How are members reacting over this situation?

Dr. Robert Malone initially shared on social media that ACIP would be disbanded and recreated. Hours later, he clarified that it was a “miscommunication,” and dissolving the committee remains only one option under consideration.

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HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon emphasized that “unless officially announced by us, any assertions about what we are doing next is baseless speculation.” Some members told media anonymously that repopulating ACIP with new experts could be faster than waiting for appeals. Meanwhile, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, ACIP chair, could not comment directly but was reportedly informed about disbanding.

What does this mean for US vaccine policy?

Since 1964, ACIP has reviewed research to advise CDC on vaccine safety, efficacy and distribution. Insurance providers and state policies rely on these recommendations. Kennedy criticized previous panel members as “rubber stamps for industry profit-taking agendas,” while many replacements reportedly hold anti-vaccine views. US government argued in court that ACIP is advisory and Kennedy’s revisions fell within his authority.

However, Murphy’s ruling stressed that technical committees must include members with relevant professional or personal experience. Medical groups led by the American Academy of Pediatrics sued over Covid-19 vaccine changes last year without ACIP input.

What happens next?

This ruling is not final but temporarily halts government actions regarding ACIP. Appeals may take months and any new committee iteration must comply with Federal Advisory Committee Act and Administrative Procedure Act. Until then, key vaccine recommendations and policies remain in legal limbo.

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