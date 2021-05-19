New Delhi: Many reports are doing the rounds on internet that a new COVID strain is affecting more children in Singapore, which may even come as a third wave in India. In fact, the Singapore government has announced to shut down all schools. On Sunday, the Singapore government said the new mutations of Covid-19, particularly the B.1.167 variant, were affecting more children and it would shut all schools as it prepares to vaccinate youngsters. Also Read - All About New RT-PCR Kit Which Will Detect Covid-19 Across Various Mutant Strains

Even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to suspend all air operations with Singapore. Arguing that it can come as a third wave in India, Kejriwal said the Centre should take immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore.

"The new form of Coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi as a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect; 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal tweeted.

In view of this, on Wednesday, the Singapore’s diplomatic missions reacted to these reports and said there is no new COVID strain in Singapore. They tweeted, “There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore.”

Is the B.1.617 variant affecting more children? Here’s what we know

According to the reports, the children who have contracted the virus so far are not seriously ill and a few of them have mild symptoms of coronavirus. The B.1.617 variant has two mutations — E484Q and L452R and has been termed as a ‘global variant of concern’ by World Health Organisation (WHO). It has already spread to more than 40 countries and several countries have put travel restrictions for passengers coming from India as a result of the rising coronavirus cases in our country.

Also, please note that there are no reports stating that children are getting sicker and cases of Covid infections are turning more serious in children.