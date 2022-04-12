Pregnancy for most couples is a time of joy and anticipation. And while there are not many things that pregnant women cannot do during the pregnancy term; a few lifestyle changes need to be implemented so that the health of the baby and the mother is not compromised in any manner. The first four months of pregnancy are supercritical, so extreme care should be taken during this period as the chances of miscarriage and abortion are also very high. This article looks at things that every woman should avoid during pregnancy, depending on their risk factor.Also Read - Health Tips: 5 Ways to Manage Diabetes This Summer

Food and Drink

The fetus requires nutrients to grow and develop. This is primarily received from the mother’s diet, which is why a well-balanced diet is important during this time. Beyond the focus on a healthy and nutritious diet so that the Organogenesis (development) of the embryo happens smoothly, the diet needs to be rich in vitamins and proteins so that it helps in blood formation. During pregnancy, it is essential to focus on home-cooked meals that are fresh & nutritious and reduce consumption of junk & processed foods that are high in calories and do not provide any nutrients. Here are a few things that a woman should avoid during pregnancy. Also Read - 6 New Methods to Improve Your Summer Health

Drinking Alcohol- High Risk

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy is not only dangerous but also irresponsible. If a woman is pregnant and drinks alcohol, it crosses the placenta and impacts the fetus and causes Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. These include disorders like physical abnormalities, intellectual disabilities, behavioural problems, seizures, poor growth, developmental delays, and reduced coordination & fine motor skills in the unborn child. As research has not yet conclusively proved how much alcohol is safe to consume during the pregnancy term, it is best to avoid drinking alcohol during the entire term. Also Read - Health Tips: 4 Nourishing And Strengthening Foods to Keep You Fit And Healthy

Food Items to Avoid:

Fish Items like Fish, unpasteurized food, Raw eggs and Sprouts are loaded with risks. Small quantities of Mercury are generally found in almost all food items, and this is not dangerous. However, the amount of Mercury in fish is relatively high, which can be hazardous as it can affect the vision and hearing of the baby. Large fishes like Swordfish, Tilefish, and King Mackerel are best avoided; although you can eat smaller fish like Cod, Tilapia, Shrimp, and Salmon if you like eating fish. Other food items that a woman should avoid during pregnancy include the following.

Unpasteurized food items, including juice and dairy: Unpasteurized products (especially dairy products & juices) can sometimes contain Listeria and other bacteria that may cause food poisoning

Raw eggs: Raw eggs contain Salmonella. Besides raw eggs, pregnant women should also avoid any foods that may have raw eggs, like unbaked cookie dough or homemade Caesar salad dressing

Some soft cheeses: Certain types of soft cheese may contain unpasteurized dairy, mainly imported soft cheeses, such as Brie, Feta, and Queso Blanco

Lunchmeat and deli salads: Deli meats and foods, such as pre-made Chicken salad may contain Listeria that can reach the fetus and prove to be fatal

Raw meat and fish: Raw meat and fish, including Sushi and raw Oysters, sometimes contain Salmonella and Toxoplasma Gondi. Pregnant women are at an increased risk of getting an illness from these pathogens, which can cause dehydration, fever, and intrauterine sepsis (a blood infection), all of which can be deadly to the fetus

Papaya & sprouts: When consumed in their semi-ripe or unripe form, some fruits like Papaya can lead to health complications and harm the baby. Make sure all fruits and vegetables are thoroughly washed & cleaned before consumption. When it comes to sprouts, it is best to consume them when it is fully cooked. To avoid health risks, it is best to sprout these at home rather than buy them from the market

Caffeine- medium risk:

While moderate amounts of caffeine during pregnancy are considered okay, remember that it can pass through the placenta. Some studies suggest that high doses of Caffeine can cause miscarriage, though this data has not yet been confirmed. To prevent any complications, Caffeine consumption should be limited, and women should switch to naturally Caffeine-free beverages like herbal tea, milk, and water to meet their hydration requirements.

Medicines- High Risk

Medications and supplements, both prescribed and over the counter (OTC), are risky to consume during pregnancy. This is because the unborn child in the womb shares the blood supply with the mother, and if drugs are passed through the bloodstream, they can cross the placenta and have detrimental effects on the baby’s health. No prescription is 100% safe to take during pregnancy, but some are necessary—and safer than others. If a woman must take medications during the period, make sure that do so only after checking with the doctor or Gynecologist. Also, if a woman is taking medication with a doctor’s prescription, they should not stop just because they are pregnant but consult a doctor for a future treatment course.

Other Risks- Medium and High Risk:

Do not go for any Botox treatment during the pregnancy tenure. This is because, during the Botox treatment, toxins are injected into your bloodstream, which is best avoided till the birth of the baby. Avoid any beauty treatments that require the woman to be exposed to high or concentrated heat levels, including tanning salons, hot stone treatments, body wraps, and saunas or steam rooms

With approval from a specialized doctor, a pregnant woman can maintain a safe exercise routine during pregnancy. However, sports activities that risk injury like skiing, horseback riding, or ice skating should be avoided. Also, remember that in sports like soccer, baseball, and tennis, where the chances of being hit in the abdomen are high should be avoided during pregnancy. Remember, to keep moving as far as possible, as sitting, or lying for long durations is also not good

Smoking is terrible for everyone and more so if the person is pregnant and can result in bad outcomes like Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), premature delivery, and Childhood Asthma. Remember that even second-hand smoke is dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.

Pregnant women must avoid situations in which there is unnecessary exposure to X-rays and products that contain Lead, Mercury, and pesticides – these are associated with congenital disabilities and miscarriage, so it is best to stay away from them

As the belly grows in pregnant women, their centre of gravity will change. They might sometimes find themselves a little unsteady on their feet in such a situation. It is best to avoid heels and opt for flats and flip-flops for better comfort in such a situation

Remember, as a woman you should enjoy your pregnancy term. Even if you miss doing some of the activities mentioned above or have food cravings, these activities will soon be available, once the pregnancy term is over. More importantly, don’t forget to consult your doctor if you have any concerns and require any additional input.

(Inputs by Dr Sushma Tomar, Consultant – Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)