Face masks have become a vital part of our lives due to the pandemic and especially for children who are more vulnerable to the virus exposure. With regards to children, one not only has to consider the safety provided by the mask but also its breathability and comfort as that’s the only way to ensure the mask stays on for children longer.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: India Reports 37,593 New COVID Cases, 648 Deaths in 24 Hours

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) & WHO recommend N95/FFP2 respirator (mask) or equivalent for effective protection against the SARS-CoV-2 given its capability to provide both leakage and filtering protection to the wearer against the deadly virus. Also Read - Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Cities, Issues Guidelines For Janmashtami, Ganesh Utsav | Details Here

Amit Jain, Director, Keeo Life Pvt Ltd says that the masks provide 95% to 99% filtering efficiency along with leakage protection ensuring a tight fit against the nose and the mouth. Also Read - COVID Situation in India May be Entering Endemic Stage, Says WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

He further says that apart from this, an organic anti-microbial coating which when applied to the mask kills 90% of the SARS- CoV-2 virus ( tested and certified at international labs). The layer was introduced to the kids’ masks by the company and the product developed was named Keeo Pro+ Kids Self Sanitizing N95/FFP2 mask. With this Keeo LIfe has taken the safety of Kids to a next level where the virus is not only filtered but is killed also.

Proper N95/FFP2 respirators are the need of the hour for all and are the only option to provide the required protection. Shifting to N95/FFP2 respirators for kids versus fabric masks is now a necessity and Keeo Life masks are proving to be a life savior.

(Inputs from Amit Jain, Director- Keeo Life Pvt Ltd)