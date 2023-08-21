Home

Health

What US States Have Allowed And Banned After End Of Covid-19 Public Health Emergency

What US States Have Allowed And Banned After End Of Covid-19 Public Health Emergency

State executive branch agencies cannot charge a fine from the individuals or businesses for not complying with President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate in Alabama.

In the US state, Idaho, public and private employers are barred from imposing vaccine mandates on employees.

With the United States witnessing the end of public health emergencies in COVID-19 cases, the health departments have issued orders on the status of schools, businesses, and public services. When the vaccination drive began across the country, the US government lifted some restrictions, while other restrictions were loosened. While a few states and local governments continued imposing a few COVID-19 restrictions in 2023 including the use of masks and other restrictions for public employees and health care workers, most of these were lapsed after the COVID-19 public health emergency ended on May 11, 2023. Given here is a list of loosened COVID-19 restrictions in the US states:

Trending Now

Alabama

State executive branch agencies cannot charge a fine from the individuals or businesses for not complying with President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate in Alabama. In addition to that, the local governments, schools and businesses are prohibited from asking the COVID-19 vaccination proof for admission, or for receiving goods or services.

Alaska

Executive branch departments are not permitted to command anyone to provide a vaccination proof to travel to or around the state, as per an order issued by Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Connecticut

Most of the COVID-related executive orders by Governor Ned Lamont have already expired and the health care facilities, long-term care facilities and shelters do not need to use masks any more.

Florida

Businesses, government bodies and educational institutions are prohibited in Florida from mandating COVID-19 vaccination or testing for employment, entry or provision of services, as per a legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 11.

Hawaii

The Hawaii government has imposed that the State employees no longer have to show vaccination proof or undergo regular testing for travelling to Hawaii. Also, the mandatory statewide face-covering rule has been lifted.

Idaho

In the US state, Idaho, public and private employers are barred from imposing vaccine mandates on employees. Furthermore, the government entities, businesses and venues are also not permitted to ask for vaccination proof to allow someone to enter a premises or receive services.

Indiana

State and local governments are banned from asking for the COVID-19 vaccine certificate in Indiana, according to a bill signed by Governor Eric Holcomb.

Kansas

Employers that mandate vaccines are required to allow for a medical or religious exemption, said a bill signed by Governor Laura Kelly.

Michigan

The government implied restrictions on the publicly funded organisations and prohibited them from mandating employees or customers to be vaccinated, as per the state budget law enacted in September 2021.

Minnesota

In this state, the requirement to get vaccinated or submit regular testing reports for state employees expired in May 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES