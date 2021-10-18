Do you encounter joint pain, swelling, numbness, stiffness, or inflammation? Is there a limited range of motion owing to joint problems? Are you finding it difficult to do your daily activities with ease? Then, you will have to take immediate action, and just consult the doctor as it could be arthritis. Yes, that’s right! Do not fret, we tell you about the signs that indicate you have arthritis. It is a life-long condition, but you can manage it.Also Read - Boost Your Metabolism And Lose Weight With This Easy-to-Make Amla Juice

Dr Girish L. Bhalerao, Super Specialty Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road says, "Arthritis is a worrisome condition that tends to steal one's peace of mind. It can leave you crippled for life. You will not be able to carry on with your daily chores with ease. Arthritis has led to increased mortality and morbidity rates all over the world."

He further says, "Arthritis covers more than 100 diseases and related conditions. Knowing which type of arthritis, you have is important to get the right kind of treatment and management plan for your situation. There are some common types of arthritis-like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Gout, and Lupus which can cause stress, frustration, irritation, and depression in the patients. Some types of arthritis require prompt action. If you have rheumatoid arthritis that can cause permanent joint damage, getting treatment quickly can help preserve joint function and avoid other serious health issues."

When to initiate arthritis treatment?

Here are various symptoms of arthritis that are alarming and then you will have to rush to the doctor without any delay.

Are you one of them who is exhibiting symptoms like pain, swelling, or stiffness in one or more joints? Then, you need to get these symptoms checked. Other red flags that need prompt attention are joints that are red or warm when touched, joint tenderness or stiffness, difficulty moving a joint or doing daily activities, and inflammation can be problematic. These symptoms are bothersome when there are several episodes over a month. These symptoms tend to progress over time and are irreversible.

Takeaway: If you’re having joint symptoms then set up an immediate appointment with the doctor. Rheumatologists are specialists in arthritis and diseases associated with bones, muscles, and joints. They aid in challenging diagnosis and tackle all types of arthritis, especially those requiring complex approaches. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, then you will be educated about the condition, and given a proper treatment plan. You will be taught to manage your symptoms on daily basis. So, people with arthritis should not lose hope and adhere to a healthy lifestyle. Taking charge of your health can help you enhance your quality of life.

(Inputs by Dr Girish L. Bhalerao, Super Specialty Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road)