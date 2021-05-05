When Should You Get Vaccinated if You Have Got COVID-19? Doctor Speaks | Exclusive

COVID-19 Vaccination: Did you get infected with Covid-19? Thinking about whether to get vaccinated or not? Or simply thinking that it’s OKAY not to get the jab assuming that you already have those antibodies? Well, you are thinking it all wrong! Skipping vaccination can be life-threatening for you. It is imperative to know that even if you have got infected with Covid a few weeks or months back then also you need to take the jab. Read on to know more about this and go get vaccinated! Also Read - Former India Hockey Coach MK Kaushik Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The risk of COVID reinfection is big even if you have got COVID and have successfully fought it. Though there is a small number of people who got reinfected with the virus, you could be one of them. India.com spoke to Dr. Navneet Kaur, General Physician, Apollo Spectra Nehru Enclave, Delhi who explained why people who have fought COVID need to take vaccination despite having antibodies. "Even though you were infected with Covid, you will have to get vaccinated without fail. If you haven't registered yourself for taking the jab then do that right away! The vaccine will help you rev up your immune system and offer that much-needed protection from the virus," she said.

Vaccination after COVID recovery:

Dr Kaur told us that it is not known how long one will have immunity against the virus in case of natural infection of COVID-19. She said, "Even getting vaccinated will help one to keep lasting symptoms of Covid-19 at bay. So, the ones who have long-covid should consider getting vaccinated. This will actually make you feel good. The vaccine will give you that reliable and sustainable immunity against the virus. The bonus point- you will be able to add that extra layer of protection."

When should one get the jab after getting infected with Covid?

You need to take the jab as soon as you finish your quarantine and are back on track, informed Dr Kaur. “In the case of having monoclonal bodies that are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system, you will have to wait for 90 days after recovering from the infection. This is so because the vaccine won’t work when it comes to monoclonal antibodies and you will not be able to develop a robust immune response to the vaccine. Hence, waiting for 90 days is a wiser decision as these antibodies will be out of your system,” she said.

However, according to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), individuals recovering from COVID-19 are encouraged to wait 2-8 weeks after the 14-day recovery period.

What if you got your first dose of the vaccine and then got COVID?

Had a single dose of a vaccine before contracting COVID-19? According to CNBC, you should still get your second dose of vaccine and complete your dose after recovering from COVID. You should reschedule your appointment after getting a negative report. The second dose of Covaxin is best taken 28 days to 42 days after the first one, and Covishield is best taken after 42 days to 56 days after the first dose, read the report.

Dr Kaur mentioned that even if you get vaccinated, there are some chances of reinfection. You will still have to adhere to the Covid protocol of masking, social distancing, and hand sanitizing from time to time. She emphasised that one should not venture out in crowded places or allow visitors at home. Stay away from sick people, have a well-balanced diet, and exercise at home. So book your slots and get yourself vaccinated!