New Delhi: The anti-Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), New Delhi, a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) is one of the highly anticipated drugs in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. At a time when the coronavirus cases are continuously rising in the country, people are eagerly awaiting its availability in the markets.

When Will DRDO’s 2-DG Drug be Available For COVID Patients in India?

According to a TOI report, on Wednesday, Dr Reddy's said in a statement that the supply of anti-COVID drug 2-DG is expected to commence in mid-June. In a statement, Hyderabad based Dr Reddy's said that the drug has not been launched in the market yet and people should be cautious of agents selling spurious or illegal products in the name of 2DG.

How does 2-DG work?

According to the reports, the government has claimed that 2-DG is expected to bring "immense benefit" to the affected patients. The drug, according to a report by The IE, accumulates in virus-infected cells of the body and prevents the virus growth. Because of this, viral synthesis as well as the energy production of the virus can be stopped. The property of only accumulating in virally-infected cells has made this drug unique.

Benefits of the anti-COVID drug 2-DG

The government, as per the reports, has said that 2-DG, being a generic molecule and an analogue of glucose, can be easily produced and made available in large quantities. The anti-COVID drug is available in powder form in a sachet, and can be taken orally after dissolving in water.

Meanwhile clinical trial results have shown that this drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.