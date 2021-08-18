COVID-19: India is still in the process of recovery after being severely affected by the second wave of coronavirus. In the second wave, India witnessed a different and deadly mutation of coronavirus, Delta variant and Delta Plus variant. The Delta variant was first discovered in India. This is considered to be more infectious than the original strain. It has also led to a global surge in covid-19 infected cases. Health experts have anticipated that a third wave may hit soon and cause another havoc to the already pandemic stricken country.Also Read - Tamil Nadu School Reopening News: Classes From 9 to 12 to Resume From Sept 1 | Detail Guidelines Here

Delta Plus variant is dangerous and is equally more harmful. A few cases of this variant were found during the second wave of the covid-19 virus. This variant is a mutation of two variants and tends to infect people who are fully vaccinated. Not only affect them but can also lead to deaths.

How Are They Different?

Both the viruses will affect people where vaccination coverage is low and minimal. Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is deadly and ghastly as many people have been affected and this variant has led to the death of million people and was the most dominant virus during the second wave. Even though the caseload of this virus has decreased, some states still are recovering from the rippling effects of this virus.

Whereas Delta Plus variant was first found in Maharashtra India. This has a mutation of two Covid variants: the Beta variant (which was discovered in South Africa) and the Delta variant (which is discovered in India). Both the variants are already strong and dominant. This new variant has striking mutations of L452R and P871R.

What are the Symptoms?

Both the virus will have a severe impact on the lungs and respiratory organs. Both can cause an extreme form of severity. However, the Delta Plus variant is more severe. This variant can surpass immune defence and can strongly harm the lung cell receptors. Even though the symptoms are the same, the severity and the effects vary. The most common symptoms are:

• Early-stage lung involvement

• Breathing difficulties and shortness of breath

• Persistent cough and fever

• Gastrointestinal symptoms

• Rashes, allergies

• Watery and dryness of eyes

• Nausea and loss of appetite

Is This a Threat to Fully Vaccinated Individuals?

Getting the vaccine shot is highly important. Delta variant attacked people who were not vaccinated. That also led to an increase in death rates. People who were immunised or were partially immunised showed milder symptoms and no potential death was attributed. Vaccinated people’s recovery rate also increased.

However, the Delta Plus variant is a threat to both: vaccinated and unvaccinated people. With a mutation of two strong viruses, delta plus poses a major threat. Studies are still being done on the severity and precautions for Delta Plus variant. The doctors and health experts are worried as Delta Plus variant tends to evade even antibody protection.

A lot of Delta variant cases are being reported and only a few cases of Delta Plus variant is being currently reported. According to researches, Delta Plus variant is 60% faster than the Delta variant. However one has to be careful before stepping out as both these mutants are deadly and contagious.