Dangers of Eating White Bread: 'Not all readily available food is healthy for your body', one such food item easily found in almost every household is White bread. However, even though it is easily accessible and has got into the eating habits of many people in our country, especially during breakfast, it is not necessarily a healthy eating option. If you can avoid white bread in your diet, you shall take that decision right away. Here we tell you why white bread is not a good option for your health and could just be your biggest food enemy.

How is White bread made?

White bread is prepared from wheat flour from which the bran and the germ layers are removed and put aside. The whole wheat which is the healthiest ingredient of any bread is removed as part of the flour grinding or milling process, producing a light-coloured flour. It is then all the natural oils, vitamins, and nutrients of the white bread are removed to make it last long and non-perishable.

Why is White Bread unhealthy for you?

The flour used in white bread is often bleached after the natural oils from it are extracted to make it long-lasting, by the use of chemicals such as potassium bromate, azodicarbonamide, or chlorine dioxide gas to remove any slight, natural yellow shade, which can cause severe health problems like obesity, heart diseases, and diabetes. Preservatives are added, which helps the bread stay fresh for a longer period of time.

Does White Bread cause obesity?

Consumption of white bread can cause obesity as it contains artificial chemicals (for bleaching, etc.), preservatives, and added sugar. White bread is highly refined, so much that its glycemic index can increase your blood sugar levels. White bread can cause stomach problems such as acid reflux, bloating, and constipation. It is heavy on starch and unlike whole-grain bread, the white one has no fiber. It can not only cause such stomach issues but also aggravate and worsen them. These foods are heavy on starch and can cause stomach problems.

Can White bread cause heart diseases and diabetes?

White bread loses its healthy fiber, vitamins and minerals in the process of bleaching. Whatever grains are refined get converted into sugar that of course, is stored by our body in a snap. This is the reason having increased consumption or daily consumption of white bread can lead to diabetes, especially in those who have a history of diabetes running in their family. Refined white bread is unable to break down properly inside our body and that’s another reason why it has the potential of clogging and clotting the heart in the long run that results in severe heart diseases later part in your life.

Which is the healthiest substitute for white bread and why?

You can replace white bread in your eating habits with brown bread or whole-grain bread. Both these types of bread are readily available in the market. While whole-grain bread is rich in vitamins, protein, and antioxidants, brown bread has iron, zinc, copper, and magnesium, completing the full nutrients circle. Further, the risks of diabetes, heart diseases, and obesity become less if you inculcate the habit of eating whole-grain or brown bread in your daily cycle because of their excessive richness in vitamin B and minerals. These breads are also not deprived of their natural oils.

So, are you making that healthier choice today?

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar